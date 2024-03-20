Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Need a bedroom TV? This Echo Show 15 bundle is just the ticket

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Amazon has no shortage of offers in its ongoing Spring Deal Days sale, but we’ve spotted one that works perfectly as a budget bedroom TV.

The Echo Show 15, which can run Fire TV natively, can now be picked up with a Fire TV remote for just £229.99 (previously £279.99). That’s an impressively low-cost bundle for anyone who wants to stream a bit of TV from the comfort of their own bed, and a far more affordable alternative than forking out for a proper TV.

Admittedly, the only major drawback of the Echo Show 15 is that its 15.6-inch display is probably a tad small from a distance, but if you have a table or a chest of drawers at the end of your bed then you’ll be able to catch all the action just fine.

Echo Show 15 with Fire TV Remote Deal

Echo Show 15 with Fire TV Remote Deal

Amazon’s dropped a bargain entertainment bundle for its Spring Deal Days sale, letting you nab an Echo Show 15 and a Fire TV Remote for a significantly reduced price.

  • Amazon
  • Was £279.99
  • Now £229.99
View Deal

With access to Fire TV however, you’ll be able to dive straight into the latest shows and films from the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus and of course, Prime Video. Amazon’s Fire TV UI is also pretty great at letting you jump back in from where you left off and also in suggesting new bits of content that you might enjoy.

While the Echo Show 15 is great for a bit of streaming, it also has tons more functionality beyond that. Because it is an Echo device, it has Alexa voice-assistance enabled so whether you want to get an answer to a question, turn off the bedroom light or set or an alarm clock, you can do so with nothing more than your voice.

When it’s not displaying your favourite streaming service, the Echo Show 15 can also be used as a home hub of sorts, showing upcoming meetings and appointments from your calendar, as well as digital post-it notes that you may want to leave for a family member.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Echo Show 15 itself is quite a stylish piece of kit, with an exterior that’s reminiscent of a photo frame, so it’ll fit in snugly with your existing decor.

There’s a lot to like about the Echo Show 15 as it’s easily one of the most feature packed devices Amazon’s ever put out, and at this reduced price it’s a steal.

The Best Amazon Spring Deal Days Offers:

You might like…

You won’t find a tastier deal than this Ninja Ice Cream Maker price cut

You won’t find a tastier deal than this Ninja Ice Cream Maker price cut

Jessica Gorringe 42 mins ago
Argos just beat Amazon’s Spring sale with this PS5 RoboCop deal

Argos just beat Amazon’s Spring sale with this PS5 RoboCop deal

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Ninja’s 10-in-1 air fryer is one of Amazon’s top deals right now

Ninja’s 10-in-1 air fryer is one of Amazon’s top deals right now

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
One of our favourite camera phones has the Amazon spring sale treatment

One of our favourite camera phones has the Amazon spring sale treatment

Jessica Gorringe 4 hours ago
EA Sports FC 24 has finally dropped below the £20 mark

EA Sports FC 24 has finally dropped below the £20 mark

Ryan Jones 4 hours ago
Sony’s 5-star ANC headphones are down to a tempting price

Sony’s 5-star ANC headphones are down to a tempting price

Jessica Gorringe 5 hours ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words