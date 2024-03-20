Need a bedroom TV? This Echo Show 15 bundle is just the ticket

Amazon has no shortage of offers in its ongoing Spring Deal Days sale, but we’ve spotted one that works perfectly as a budget bedroom TV.

The Echo Show 15, which can run Fire TV natively, can now be picked up with a Fire TV remote for just £229.99 (previously £279.99). That’s an impressively low-cost bundle for anyone who wants to stream a bit of TV from the comfort of their own bed, and a far more affordable alternative than forking out for a proper TV.

Admittedly, the only major drawback of the Echo Show 15 is that its 15.6-inch display is probably a tad small from a distance, but if you have a table or a chest of drawers at the end of your bed then you’ll be able to catch all the action just fine.

With access to Fire TV however, you’ll be able to dive straight into the latest shows and films from the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus and of course, Prime Video. Amazon’s Fire TV UI is also pretty great at letting you jump back in from where you left off and also in suggesting new bits of content that you might enjoy.

While the Echo Show 15 is great for a bit of streaming, it also has tons more functionality beyond that. Because it is an Echo device, it has Alexa voice-assistance enabled so whether you want to get an answer to a question, turn off the bedroom light or set or an alarm clock, you can do so with nothing more than your voice.

When it’s not displaying your favourite streaming service, the Echo Show 15 can also be used as a home hub of sorts, showing upcoming meetings and appointments from your calendar, as well as digital post-it notes that you may want to leave for a family member.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Echo Show 15 itself is quite a stylish piece of kit, with an exterior that’s reminiscent of a photo frame, so it’ll fit in snugly with your existing decor.

There’s a lot to like about the Echo Show 15 as it’s easily one of the most feature packed devices Amazon’s ever put out, and at this reduced price it’s a steal.

