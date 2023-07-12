Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Missed out on yesterday’s Ninja Air Fryer deal? We’ve found the next best thing

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

If you missed out on some of the best Ninja deals that arrived yesterday, we have found the perfect alternative.

There have been a plethora of deals on Ninja-branded products across Prime Day, and we’ve found yet another fantastic discount. Pick up the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker with a massive 30% reduction, with the price dropping from £249.99 to just £174.99 in honour of Prime Day.

If you want to see what other Ninja products are on sale then take a look at our Best Prime Day Ninja Deals roundup so you can upgrade your kitchen on a budget. You should also take a gander at our Prime Day Live Blog for an even wider view of everything that Prime Day has to offer.

It’s worth noting that if you do want to check out this deal, you will need a Prime membership. Eligible members can sign up for a 30-day free trial right now, so you can snatch up all the best deals without having to pay for any subscription fees.

If you missed out on the Ninja Air Fryer deal on day one of Prime Day, then check out this versatile multi-purpose Ninja 10-in-1 rapid cooker discount.

The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker comes with a plethora of functions, including Air Fry, Roast, Grill, Steam Bake and more. This will give you more than enough versatility to create some of your favourite meals in a short amount of time, with Ninja claiming that you can make a complete meal in as little as 15 minutes. 

This appliance needs little to no oil; the Air Fryer function requires up to 75% less fat, which is fantastic news for your gut. It has a capacity of 5.7 litres which should be enough for families or big-batch meals, with Ninja claiming that it can fit up to four chicken breasts, 225g of pasta and 350g of fresh broccoli all at the same time. 

We’ve used the handy Keepa price tracking feature to keep an eye on this deal and we can confirm that the Ninja Speedi hasn’t seen a discount like this in several months. Since it may not get another price slash until Black Friday, we recommend jumping on this fantastic deal now before it’s too late. 

