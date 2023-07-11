Best Prime Day Ninja Deals: Heavy discounts on air fryers, blenders, knives and more

Prime Day is finally here and along with it, we have plenty of amazing deals on various Ninja products, from air fryers to blenders.

Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up any expensive tech you’ve had your eye on. Notably, if you want to upgrade your kitchen experience, Prime Day truly gives you the perfect opportunity, with dozens of deals on air fryers, blenders, cookers and more.

It’s very important to note that if you want in on all these juicy discounts, you will need to have an Amazon Prime membership. New members – and those without an active account for the last 12 months – can sign up right now with a 30-day free trial, giving you the chance to further save your pennies for all these incredible discounts.

Once you’ve got your membership intact, take a gander at all of the best Ninja-branded products we’ve found on sale. And if you’re looking for something a little different, take a look at our Prime Day Live Blog, as we’re sharing every single noteworthy tech deal that the site has to offer.

Ninja Foodi MAX Power Nutri Blender 2-in-1

Now we’re officially in summer, it’s the perfect time to start whipping up some smoothies and other iced treats. Thankfully, Prime Day has put an unbelievable discount on the Ninja Foodi MAX Power Nutri Blender 2-in-1, which can be found for only £89.99. This blender gives you ultimate control over your creations, with Ninja claiming that you can create an array of textures and consistencies thanks to the powerful blades.

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker, Air Fryer and Multi Cooker

If you just don’t have the time to whip up premium meals every evening, then we have the perfect deal for you; Prime Day has slashed the price of the multitalented Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker, Air Fryer and Multi Cooker, going from £249.99 to just £174.99. It comes with 10 different functions, including air frying, dehydrating, baking, roasting and more, giving you a lot of versatility to create some incredible meals.

Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block

Good knives can completely revolutionise the way you go about cooking. If you want to try and upgrade your knife skills then you should check out this amazing discount on the Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block, which can be picked up for just £119.99. This bundle comes with a six-piece knife set, including a bread knife, utility knife and chef knife, giving you enough variation to tackle almost any dish. There is also a knife sharpener built into the block itself, which will ensure that all your knives are sharp and ready to use at any time.

Ninja Foodi MAX Multi Cooker with SmartLid

Another great piece of kitchen equipment for those who just don’t have a lot of time to dedicate to cooking, the Ninja Foodi MAX Multi Cooker with SmartLid is now on sale for only £199.99; a massive price drop compared to its original £309.99 price tag. There are 14 functions here under just one lid, with the chance to pressure cook, air fry and slow cook all of your favourite dishes. The massive 7.5-litre capacity is also perfect for large families or batch cooking, ideal for anyone who wants to save time in the kitchen.

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Multifunction Oven

This Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Multifunction Oven comes with enough space to cook two meals at once thanks to its two rack design. Ninja claims that you can make family-sized meals in as little as 30 minutes, with preheating only taking 90 seconds. As with many Ninja products, you can use this Oven to air fry, roast and bake your meals, making it not only a great timesaver but a very versatile device. If that sounds like something you’re interested in, you will be very pleased to know that Prime Day has brought the price all the way down from £269.99 to a much more reasonable £199.99.

