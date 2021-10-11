Miniature is better with this massive iPhone 12 Mini deal

The iPhone 12 Mini is now on sale for under £400, making this the perfect time to downsize your smartphone.

If you ever find that smartphones nowadays are just getting bigger and bigger, you’re not wrong, and this is a great chance to snatch up a smaller phone that doesn’t skimp on quality.

Trusted seller Music Magpie is selling some iPhone 12 Minis in Very Good Refurbished condition at a hugely discounted rate, with a 12-month warranty for added peace of mind.

iPhone 12 Mini 64GB You can grab the iPhone 12 Mini for under £400 with this new deal, featuring the same chipset as the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but at a more manageable size. Music Magpie

use code FALL20

Now £383.99 View Deal

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is the first iPhone Mini that the company came out with, also making it the smallest iPhone that you can buy, with a 5.4-inch screen.

But its small size shouldn’t deter you, this iPhone still supports the MagSafe wireless charging system, alongside an OLED display and support for Dolby Vision and HLG formats.

Plus, the iPhone 12 Mini comes with the same chipset that’s in the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the A14 Bionic.

The A14 chipset has now been dethroned by the next-gen A15 Bionic chipset, but that doesn’t change the fact it is still offers unbelievably impressive speeds over the competition.

This model packs in 64GB of storage alongside 4GB RAM, and is also part of the first crop of iPhones to feature 5G, meaning you’ll be able to browse the internet and stream content a lot faster in a 5G area.

In our review, we gave the iPhone 12 Mini a very respectable 4.5/5 stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, due to the nifty size and the fact no features were sacrificed in order to downsize the display. The only downside that comes with is a reduced battery size, which in some heavy use cases may struggle to make it to the end of the day.

The verdict reads: “You shouldn’t buy this iPhone because it’s cheaper, you should buy it if you’ve been hankering for a smaller phone and are happy with the sacrifices that come with it.”

The iPhone 12 Mini is a great option for anyone who doesn’t want to miss out in terms of performance but isn’t interested in carrying around a weighty, 10-inch display.

You can enjoy the 10% off that’s applied at checkout, but make sure you use the code FALL20 to bring the price down even further to just £383.99.