Metroid Prime Remastered just got the price cut it always needed

It’s taken a fair bit of time but Metroid Prime Remastered has finally fallen to the price it should have been at launch.

Those who have held off on picking up the remaster have just been rewarded as you can now buy the physical copy of Metroid Prime on Switch for just £23.85. Previously, the game would have set you back £34.99 which felt a bit inflated for a 20-year old game, but this lower price is far more acceptable for one of the Nintendo Switch’s best ports.

Anyone who played the original Metroid Prime back when it first graced the Nintendo Gamecube will need little convincing as to why this remaster is worth nabbing on the Switch, but if you’re completely new to Prime then allow me to run you through it.

For starters, the game is noteworthy as the first of its kind to bring the Metroid series away from its 2D roots and into the third dimension, and as a first-person shooter at that. The rest, as they say, is history.

Metroid Prime Price Crash Metroid Prime Remastered is finally available at a price that feels a lot more reasonable than what was being asked for at launch. Hit.co.uk

Was £34.99

Now £23.85 View Deal

Not only did Metroid Prime completely revolutionise its namesake series, but it set the bar over what gamers could expect from the first-person genre on consoles. The game does an amazing job of establishing the chilling atmosphere of venturing out into an alien planet with no-one but yourself to rely on.

The gunplay is also immensely satisfying, with Samus’ arm cannon sending out powerful rapid fire shots against the ferocious foes of Tallon IV. In typical Metroid fashion, you can boost your firepower as the game goes on by collecting essential power-ups that introduce new abilities to enhance the gameplay.

Beyond that, the remastered version of the game looks absolutely stunning. Even though it’s a new coat of paint on an old game, Metroid Prime’s art style still holds up, and the addition of high-res textures just makes it look better than ever.

For returning fans, the game is a no-brainer but for those who are new to the Metroid series, Metroid Prime Remastered is a great place to start whilst it’s so cheap. Plus, it’ll help you to prepare for the upcoming release of the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4.