Metroid Prime Remastered has fallen below £22 for a limited time

Time to add another Nintendo classic to your Switch library courtesy of this outstanding deal for Metroid Prime Remastered.

Thanks to the ongoing eBay code APPLY20, you can get Metroid Prime Remastered for just £21.62 via The Game Collection’s eBay storefront. You’ll need to apply the code at the checkout in order to receive the discounted price, but it’s easily the cheapest rate we’ve seen so far for Samus’ most recent adventure.

Long-time Nintendo fans will already be familiar with the GameCube classic, and in which case you’ll know that it’s well worth picking up on Switch not just to revisit one of the best games in the Metroid series, but to see the title with a whole new coat of paint and updated controls.

If you never played the game when it launched back in 2002 (or in the 2009 Metroid Prime: Trilogy for Wii), then you’re in for a treat. Among the glut of modern day first-person shooters, Metroid Prime feels like a breath of fresh air.

Metroid Prime Remastered at its lowest price yet One of the best games in the Metroid series (and a must-play for Nintendo Switch owners) is now super cheap. The Game Collection (via eBay)

Use code APPLY20

Now £21.62 View Deal

The game take’s its alien planet setting to heart with inspired enemy designs and a constant feeling of isolation that’s hard to shake. All of it amounts to the type of atmosphere that seeps through the screen, leaving you feeling like you need to keep your wits about you at all times.

What cements the game’s iconic nature is its gameplay, which is not only a frantic from one minute to the next, but it also employs the classic Metroidvania style that sees you constantly in search of power-ups that can imbue you with new abilities and weapons.

The Remastered version is easily the best way to experience Metroid Prime, as it really makes the 20-year plus title look brand new, plus when it’s going for such a cheap price, there’s no reason not to pick it up. Just make sure to use the code APPLY20 at the checkout.