Metal Gear Solid Collection just got a big post-launch price cut

Nick Rayner

Celebrate one of the most beloved video game series of all time with a special discount code on the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection and relive the thrills of Hideo Kojima’s masterpieces on the newest generation of consoles.

That’s right – to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the original Metal Gear, Konami has released a special collection of the classic titles, and if you want to play them on the PlayStation 5, use the code SPOOKY20 to bring the price down to just £43.16.

Grab the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection with a discount using this code

Experience the groundbreaking first three Metal Gear Solid games with a glorious PS5 port, plus tonnes of additional content, with the code SPOOKY20 to save over £10.

  • eBay
  • Was £53.95
  • Now £43.16
View Deal

It’s no exaggeration to say that Konami’s Metal Gear series, first introduced in 1987, had a groundbreaking run that helped define what video games are, especially in the stealth genre. From the mechanics to the plot, these games are terrific and definitely worth playing in such an affordable bundle.

While there is bonus content galore in this collection, the trio at the heart of this is the first three Metal Gear Solid games, released originally in 1998, 2001, and 2004 across Sony’s first two consoles. 

The first game defines the stealth/action gameplay that continues throughout the series. Moving away from the 2D gameplay of the original two Metal Gear games (which are also in the collection), Metal Gear Solid is a fully 3D experience where the main gameplay beats are avoiding detection by guards, some excellent set-piece combat, and the boss fights, which are as much about brains as brawn.

Metal Gear Solid 2 introduces a completely different experience with an incredibly deep story that explores themes such as mass government surveillance, individual agency and so much more. It really has to be experienced to be believed. It was cutting-edge then and it is still seen as massively ambitious today.

Overall, this Master Collection represents exceptional value, even without the discount code. With three of the most iconic games ever released, plus so much more content on the side, we highly recommend picking this up with the code SPOOKY20 today, either for yourself or as a fantastic Christmas gift.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

