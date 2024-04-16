Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Memory foam mattresses are going half price on Amazon

Chris Smith

You won’t want to sleep on this memory foam mattress deal as it’s currently half the asking price on Amazon.

Right now you can get the OYT double mattress for just £99.99, which is 50% off the usual asking price of £199.99. There’s free Prime delivery in the UK and you can get it by the weekend if you order now.

OYT memory foam mattress for half-price

OYT memory foam mattress for half-price

Save 50% on this highly-rated double foam mattress from OYT on Amazon. It has an average 4.5 star score from sound sleepers on Amazon

  • Amazon
  • Was £199.99
  • Now £99.99
View Deal

The mattress has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon from almost 2,300 shoppers and over 400 have been sold by the retailer in the last month which has afforded it the Amazon’s Choice badge for the combo of highly rated and low priced.

The double mattress (135 x 190 x 18cm) is the best deal at 50% off, but you cave on the single smaller double and king sized options today too. Everything arrives in a compact box too, making taking delivery and unboxing straightforward.

The mattress has a 4cm certified gel memory foam later, a soft fabric surface and a 16cm base foam for support. The company promises it’s easy to clean, there’s no fibreglass involved in the construction and it can relieve pressure points along the way.

There’s also a generous 365-night risk free trial if you don’t love it. 70% of reviewers give the product 5 stars while a further 17% felt it was worthy of a four-star review.

We haven’t tested the OYT mattress here at Trusted Reviews but the “most helpful” verified purchase review on Amazon says: “Not only does it look great, but the quality far exceeds its price point, offering exceptional value compared to similar mattresses on the market.”

