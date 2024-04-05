Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a steal at this price

Is there a video game in the history of the medium that’s as enduring as Mario Kart?

From the first SNES version to the current Mario Kart 8 on the Nintendo Switch, this universal, eminently accessible game has a strong claim for the greatest game franchise ever created.

Even today, 7 years on from its launch on Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is as popular as ever. Right now you can buy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for just £32.95, which is the lowest price it’s ever been on Amazon.

That’s a further 34% off the £49.99 asking price, but this game has been £59.99 for most of its tenure with rare discounts.

What more can be said about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that hasn’t already be said?

Perhaps the more recent additions of a huge selection of downloadable content that’s available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members (or purchased separately)? That includes 48 additional courses, doubling the initial output for the game.

Talk about breathing new life into a classic! We reviewed this game back in 2017 and gave it a five-star review and absolutely nothing has changed since then. It would receive the same score if revisited today.

MK8D brought back Battle Mode, offered plenty of challenge for all skill levels, with assists for beginners, while including masses of tracks and racers to enjoy.

So, if you’re new to the Nintendo Switch and somehow haven’t added this game to your collection yet, there’s never been an opportunity. And trust us, despite this game dating all the way back to the Wii U days, it’s never been more essential and you’ll always have to tear yourself away from it.