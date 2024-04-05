Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a steal at this price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Is there a video game in the history of the medium that’s as enduring as Mario Kart?

From the first SNES version to the current Mario Kart 8 on the Nintendo Switch, this universal, eminently accessible game has a strong claim for the greatest game franchise ever created.

Even today, 7 years on from its launch on Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is as popular as ever. Right now you can buy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for just £32.95, which is the lowest price it’s ever been on Amazon.

Mario Kart 8 drops to all-time Amazon low

Mario Kart 8 drops to all-time Amazon low

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a must-own Switch classic and Amazon is selling the game for best price yet at £32.95

  • Amazon
  • Was £49.99
  • Now £32.95
View Deal

That’s a further 34% off the £49.99 asking price, but this game has been £59.99 for most of its tenure with rare discounts.

What more can be said about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that hasn’t already be said?

Perhaps the more recent additions of a huge selection of downloadable content that’s available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members (or purchased separately)? That includes 48 additional courses, doubling the initial output for the game.

Talk about breathing new life into a classic! We reviewed this game back in 2017 and gave it a five-star review and absolutely nothing has changed since then. It would receive the same score if revisited today.

MK8D brought back Battle Mode, offered plenty of challenge for all skill levels, with assists for beginners, while including masses of tracks and racers to enjoy.

So, if you’re new to the Nintendo Switch and somehow haven’t added this game to your collection yet, there’s never been an opportunity. And trust us, despite this game dating all the way back to the Wii U days, it’s never been more essential and you’ll always have to tear yourself away from it.

You might like…

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Plus deal massively undercuts the iPad Pro

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Plus deal massively undercuts the iPad Pro

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
This Pixel 8 Pro deal rewards you for getting more storage

This Pixel 8 Pro deal rewards you for getting more storage

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
The MacBook Air M2 has finally dropped to a reasonable price

The MacBook Air M2 has finally dropped to a reasonable price

Thomas Deehan 6 hours ago
If you’re a student, you need to see this air fryer deal

If you’re a student, you need to see this air fryer deal

Jessica Gorringe 8 hours ago
Save $200 on a brand new intelligent Beatbot pool cleaner

Save $200 on a brand new intelligent Beatbot pool cleaner

Nick Rayner 8 hours ago
This Sky Glass deal gets you three months of TV and Netflix for free

This Sky Glass deal gets you three months of TV and Netflix for free

Thomas Deehan 9 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words