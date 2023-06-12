Mac Mini M2 gets a tasty price cut after WWDC 23

Amazon has welcomed the post-WWDC period by giving the Mac Mini M2 a tidy discount. The bumper deal brings Apple’s mini Mac down to well under £600.

Apple’s unassuming desktop Mac has been priced at just under, or comfortably over, £600 for much of 2023. But, now, you can pick up the Mac Mini M2 for just £579.99.

It’s an appealing price for a hugely capable Mac that proudly takes up little space and never intrudes on your concentration with loud fan noise. Given the Mac Mini M2 price started 2023 at around £649, it’s a pleasingly hefty reduction.

The Mac Mini is the cheapest way to get into MacOS, if you’re looking for a brand spanking new device. At under £600, it’s far cheaper than a MacBook as well as many rivals Windows machines that offer combative bang-for-your-buck.

We reviewed the M2 Pro version of the Mac Mini and our reviewer, Max Parker, gave it a strong 4.5-star rating – calling it a “wonderful machines ideal for those who work primarily from one spot and need enough power to get tasks done without any speed issues.”

Its unstated nature is really what makes it, as you can get more power if you’re willing to suffer a larger size or louder fans. That isn’t to say there’s no room to beef up this version of the Mac Mini M2. It’s the entry level model that’s discounted today but the larger storage option and the M2 Pro version are both currently reduced as well.

The complete package offers a straightforward silver design, a basic but useful selection of ports on the back alongside power that comfortably tops its MacBook Air M2 equivalent – giving you plenty of added performance if you’re willing to give up portability.

At the price it has been for much of 2023, that being £599, the Mac Mini M2 is a great deal for productivity users and those with basic creative needs. But, at under £580 now, it’s an ideal time to add a powerful yet small and quiet Mac to your setup.