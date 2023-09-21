Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

M1 MacBook Air is back down to a bargain price

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Still one of the most desirable laptops on the market, the 5-star M1 MacBook Air is an excellent choice, especially when you can save £178 as you buy.

Right now on Amazon, the 2020 MacBook Air with Apple’s very own M1 processor is available for only £820.98, which is a fantastic price for a brand new MacBook, and this is one of the very best in the series.

A revolutionary device, the M1 MacBook Air was in the first generation of MacBooks to sport Apple’s own tailor-made Silicone M1 chipset, as opposed to an Intel processor. 

The M1 Apple MacBook Air now has a £178 discount

The M1 Apple MacBook Air now has a £178 discount

Easily one of our favourite laptops of recent years, this deal represents incredible value on a revolutionary product.

  • Amazon
  • Was £999
  • Now £820.98
View Deal

What are the benefits of Apple making its own processor? Firstly, it gives the company more control over the technological advances in its computers – Apple has no further need to rely on Intel to release new chips, and as such it can ensure that the processor is tailor-made to perform within the Mac range exclusively, rather than the “one size fits all” situation when using another company’s processor. 

This bespoke level of performance is borne out in testing. In his review, Editor Max Parker put it perfectly: “The MacBook Air M1’s performance is still incredible, far exceeding anything I could have imagined for what is essentially a first-gen product. It’s hard to comprehend the sort of performance you get from Apple’s cheapest laptop.”

Beyond the incredible performance of this exciting chipset, there’s plenty of other refined features to appreciate. As always, Apple’s design is attractive and functional. An exceptionally light laptop at only 1.29 kg, and the trademark retina display is vibrant and visible even in bright conditions. The keyboard and trackpad are also great to use, which isn’t always a given on every laptop, even at this end of the market. 

Overall, if you’re looking for peak value from a laptop in 2023 then this model at this price point may still be the very best option. Its day-to-day performance and overall user experience is unmatched at under £850, so if you’re in the market for a great laptop for productivity, this is the ideal buy.

You might like…

The Galaxy S22 Plus is almost a budget phone at this price

The Galaxy S22 Plus is almost a budget phone at this price

Thomas Deehan 32 mins ago
This iPhone 13 offer absolutely destroys the iPhone 15

This iPhone 13 offer absolutely destroys the iPhone 15

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
The Razer Kishi V2 is going cheap ahead of the iPhone 15

The Razer Kishi V2 is going cheap ahead of the iPhone 15

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Forget the iPhone 15, this Galaxy S23 deal is next level

Forget the iPhone 15, this Galaxy S23 deal is next level

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
The iPhone 13 has never been more of a steal

The iPhone 13 has never been more of a steal

Nick Rayner 22 hours ago
Princess Peach Showtime already has a price cut

Princess Peach Showtime already has a price cut

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Nick Rayner
By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin
Nick joined the Trusted Reviews team straight after graduating from Queen Mary University of London with a BA in History. While he loves writing about great deals for all sorts of tech, his main area …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.