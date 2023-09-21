M1 MacBook Air is back down to a bargain price

Still one of the most desirable laptops on the market, the 5-star M1 MacBook Air is an excellent choice, especially when you can save £178 as you buy.

Right now on Amazon, the 2020 MacBook Air with Apple’s very own M1 processor is available for only £820.98, which is a fantastic price for a brand new MacBook, and this is one of the very best in the series.

A revolutionary device, the M1 MacBook Air was in the first generation of MacBooks to sport Apple’s own tailor-made Silicone M1 chipset, as opposed to an Intel processor.

The M1 Apple MacBook Air now has a £178 discount Easily one of our favourite laptops of recent years, this deal represents incredible value on a revolutionary product. Amazon

Was £999

Now £820.98 View Deal

What are the benefits of Apple making its own processor? Firstly, it gives the company more control over the technological advances in its computers – Apple has no further need to rely on Intel to release new chips, and as such it can ensure that the processor is tailor-made to perform within the Mac range exclusively, rather than the “one size fits all” situation when using another company’s processor.

This bespoke level of performance is borne out in testing. In his review, Editor Max Parker put it perfectly: “The MacBook Air M1’s performance is still incredible, far exceeding anything I could have imagined for what is essentially a first-gen product. It’s hard to comprehend the sort of performance you get from Apple’s cheapest laptop.”

Beyond the incredible performance of this exciting chipset, there’s plenty of other refined features to appreciate. As always, Apple’s design is attractive and functional. An exceptionally light laptop at only 1.29 kg, and the trademark retina display is vibrant and visible even in bright conditions. The keyboard and trackpad are also great to use, which isn’t always a given on every laptop, even at this end of the market.

Overall, if you’re looking for peak value from a laptop in 2023 then this model at this price point may still be the very best option. Its day-to-day performance and overall user experience is unmatched at under £850, so if you’re in the market for a great laptop for productivity, this is the ideal buy.