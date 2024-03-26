Looks like Currys is clearing out stock of the Pixel 7

Currys appears to be clearing out its Pixel 7 stock, which means you can currently score one at a giveaway price.

You can now pick up a Pixel for just £299.50, which is a £149.50 saving on the phone’s previous price of £449.

And yes, that is a genuine discount. Head over to the official Google Store, and you’ll still find the Pixel 7 selling for £449 brand new. That in itself is a hefty discount on its launch price of £599.

Of course, the subtext in all this talk of price cuts and stock clearances is that the Pixel 7 is no longer the current model. The Pixel 8 superseded it towards the end of 2023.

Here’s the thing though: as much as we like the Pixel 8, it’s not all that much of an advance over the Pixel 7. In our revised 4.5-star review of the Pixel 7, we concluded that it “remains a charming and impressive all-rounder with a particularly impressive camera system, especially now that it’s cheaper in the wake of the Pixel 8 release.”

Suffice to say, the fact that the Pixel 7 just dropped a further £150 from its price tag only strengthens that view.

For £300 you simply will not find a phone that takes better pictures, nor one with such a sharp design or wireless charging.