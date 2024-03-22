Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Logitech’s G915 gaming keyboard has never been cheaper than it is right now

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

Caling all PC gamers, Amazon’s just dropped a next-level deal on the slick Logitech G915 mechanical keyboard.

When it first launched, the G915 had a fairly eye-watering price tag of £219.99, but as part of Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale, that very same keyboard can be yours for the far cheaper price of just £99.

Nope, that’s not a typo, Amazon really has slashed the price of the G915 by 55% so you can dive into a high-end gaming experience for far less. It’s also worth pointing out that this is the cheapest price that Amazon has sold the G915 for yet, beating the previous low of £106.99 according to price history tracker Keepa.

Even though Logitech has released tons of new keyboards since the G915, this premium bit of kit is still an excellent option in 2024, particularly for the amount of features it offers at this reduced price.

Despite being a wireless keyboard, the G915 still manages to offer a super fast response time of 1 ms, so if you’re a pro gamer who wants to keep their gaming space as clutter free as possible, this is a great pick for achieving just that.

There are three macro profiles available on G915, perfect for optimising the experience between your most played games, alongside two lighting profiles.

Speaking of lighting, the RGB system on the G915 can be fine tuned to respond in kind with the action happening on screen for an added layer of immersion. You don’t have to worry about the battery dropping out mid-game either, as it can run for up to 40-hours on a single charge which is more than enough to get you through plenty of intense matches.

In our four-star review for the Logitech G915, our reviewer capped off their verdict by saying that “I’d recommend the G915 in a heartbeat if it wasn’t for one thing – its price”. With the price now taken care of however, the G915 is an instant winner for anyone looking to upgrade their current set-up.

