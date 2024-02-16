Logitech’s emoji keyboard is going cheap for a limited time

Fed up with the same boring office set-up? Or maybe you’re sick of scrolling endlessly to add an emoji to a message? Your problems are solved with this incredible deal on Logitech’s emoji keyboard.

Logitech’s top-rated Pop Keys keyboard is currently just £69 on Amazon, saving a solid £30 off the usual £99.99 price. Boost your creativity and work motivation with this brightly designed keyboard upgrade.

The Logitech Pop Keys’ stylish pastel combination of mint, lilac, white and yellow are colourful enough to inject some life to your desk, but not so bright that it becomes distracting.

Logitech's Pop Keys Wireless Keyboard is just £69 Save £30 on the colourful Logitech POP Keys wireless keyboard and boost your office set-up for less.

The typewriter style mechanical keys offer a nice experience too, and make typing feel more dynamic and satisfying. You can also pair your keyboard to up to three devices, using Bluetooth or its included USB receiver, and switch seamlessly between them.

Not just a pretty design, Logitech has cleverly included emoji keys to make messaging that much easier as it saves you from having to dive into different menus each time you want to send an emoji. These emoji keys are even customisable, thanks to the Logi Options Plus app.

According to Logitech, the Pop Keys boasts a three-year battery life and keys engineered to endure up to 50 million strokes, which should see you through everything from typing up office reports to writing that epic novel you’ve been meaning to get started on.

We gave the Pop Keys a four-star rating, with our reviewer Hannah Davies concluding: “the Logitech POP Keys is a vibrant and versatile keyboard that feels satisfying to type on and will doubtlessly brighten up any dull desk space.”

If you are looking to give your office space a much needed boost, then you can’t go wrong with this Logitech Pop Keys deal. For just under £70, you can get a high-impact and well-designed keyboard that really pops on your office desk.