Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Logitech’s emoji keyboard is going cheap for a limited time

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Fed up with the same boring office set-up? Or maybe you’re sick of scrolling endlessly to add an emoji to a message? Your problems are solved with this incredible deal on Logitech’s emoji keyboard.

Logitech’s top-rated Pop Keys keyboard is currently just £69 on Amazon, saving a solid £30 off the usual £99.99 price. Boost your creativity and work motivation with this brightly designed keyboard upgrade.

The Logitech Pop Keys’ stylish pastel combination of mint, lilac, white and yellow are colourful enough to inject some life to your desk, but not so bright that it becomes distracting. 

Logitech’s Pop Keys Wireless Keyboard is just £69

Logitech’s Pop Keys Wireless Keyboard is just £69

Save £30 on the colourful Logitech POP Keys wireless keyboard and boost your office set-up for less.

  • Amazon
  • Was £99.99
  • Now £69.99
View Deal

The typewriter style mechanical keys offer a nice experience too, and make typing feel more dynamic and satisfying. You can also pair your keyboard to up to three devices, using Bluetooth or its included USB receiver, and switch seamlessly between them.

Not just a pretty design, Logitech has cleverly included emoji keys to make messaging that much easier as it saves you from having to dive into different menus each time you want to send an emoji. These emoji keys are even customisable, thanks to the Logi Options Plus app.

According to Logitech, the Pop Keys boasts a three-year battery life and keys engineered to endure up to 50 million strokes, which should see you through everything from typing up office reports to writing that epic novel you’ve been meaning to get started on. 

We gave the Pop Keys a four-star rating, with our reviewer Hannah Davies concluding: “the Logitech POP Keys is a vibrant and versatile keyboard that feels satisfying to type on and will doubtlessly brighten up any dull desk space.”

If you are looking to give your office space a much needed boost, then you can’t go wrong with this Logitech Pop Keys deal. For just under £70, you can get a high-impact and well-designed keyboard that really pops on your office desk.

You might like…

Amazon has a Garmin deal that’s perfect for new runners

Amazon has a Garmin deal that’s perfect for new runners

Thomas Deehan 39 mins ago
Now’s your chance to stock up on smart plugs

Now’s your chance to stock up on smart plugs

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Giffgaff has an outrageous offer on the iPhone 15 Pro

Giffgaff has an outrageous offer on the iPhone 15 Pro

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Tefal’s 5L air fryer is now going super cheap on Amazon

Tefal’s 5L air fryer is now going super cheap on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 23 hours ago
This Bluetoooth dongle can completely change how you use Android Auto

This Bluetoooth dongle can completely change how you use Android Auto

Nick Rayner 1 day ago
Switch Deal: Super Mario Bros Wonder just hit a tasty price

Switch Deal: Super Mario Bros Wonder just hit a tasty price

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words