Logitech Mouse Deal: Increase your productivity on the cheap

It’s already day two of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and it’s your last chance to snatch up this amazing wireless mouse offer.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is still in full swing and we’ve managed to find an unmissable deal on this Logitech productivity mouse. Right now, you can pick up the Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse with a shocking 60% discount, with the price dropping from £99.99 to just £39.90

If you’re interested in acting on this deal or want to check out all the other fantastic discounts running right now, you will need to make sure that you have an Amazon Prime account. Simply click on this link to sign up for a 30-day free trial, which you’re more than welcome to cancel as soon as Prime Big Deal Days is over. 

Act fast to improve your productivity without breaking the bank

It’s your last chance to pick up this 60% discount on this Logitech wireless mouse.

  • Amazon
  • Was £99.99
  • Now £39.90
View Deal

The MX Master 2S can be connected to up to three devices at once, allowing you to copy and paste text and move images across devices without needing to disconnect and reconnect the mouse itself manually. 

It comes with a 4000 DPI, which is more than enough for a productivity mouse to feel smooth and responsive during day-to-day use. The scroll wheel also automatically shifts between precise and hyperfast scrolling so you can look through long documents and web pages with ease. 

Logitech claims that the MX Master 2S can be charged up for the whole day in just three minutes when using the bundled micro USB charging cable; this is more than enough endurance to see you through the workday. 

Its ergonomic design should also help alleviate issues like wrist strain and the easy-to-access buttons should offer smooth and accurate control. 

Since Prime Big Day Deals is coming to a close later today, it’s very likely that this deal will be over by tomorrow. So if you want to upgrade your productivity performance without needing to break the bank, we recommend that you act on this deal now, before it’s too late. 

