LG’s family-sized washing machine is an early Black Friday bargain

If you’re looking for a good Black Friday deal on a washing machine for a family household, Currys has a great deal on an LG model for you.

This Currys Black Friday deal pushes the price of a LG TurboWash 360 F4C510GBTN1 from £619 down to a bargain £449, resulting in a huge saving of £170 that might just be that deal-breaker you need to update your current washer.

With an A energy rating, it’s an energy efficient model too, so you won’t just be saving money with your upfront costs with your energy bills going a lot further than on more power-hungry alternatives.

LG Washing Machine £170 Off Deal Buy a LG TurboWash 360 F4C510GBTN1 10kg capacity washing machine through Currys this Black Friday, and you’ll be paying a lot less – £449, down by £170 from its previous asking price of £619. Currys

Was £619

Now £449 View Deal

A 10kg freestanding model like this is one of the larger ones you’ll find on the market, so should be easily enough for a medium-sized family household.

Where it gets really clever is through its AI Direct Drive, which can analyse the weight and softness of a laundry load that you put in the drum to work out the best movement for the wash.

AI wash is one of around 14 different wash programs. There are specialised washes for everything from cottons and mixed fabric all the way to specialisms like delicates, duvets and sportswear washes.

There’s an LED screen with a time remaining indicator, a dial and touch selector for you to choose one of the programs and a delay timer of up to 19 hours so you can set your wash to be ready for when you’d like it.

Currys has 1,800 user reviews of this product, with an average rating of 4.5/5 stars. As well as the washing itself, there is a 1400rpm maximum spin speed that should clear your laundry of all excess moisture.

Coming with a manufacturer guarantee of five years, this deal (which applies to the white or grey version of this model) is a great discount if you’re looking for an upgrade on your current machine.