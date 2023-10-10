LG’s C3 OLED TV has its first big price cut

The July Prime Day wasn’t a great sale for new TVs, but now that we’re in October, there are some tasty discounts being applied to 2023 TVs. Case in point, the LG OLED48C3.

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find that it’s had £410 discounted off its RRP, bringing it to £1089. In the relative scheme of things that’s still a pretty expensive price for a 48-inch TV, but for a brand new TV like the OLED48C3, that is the cheapest price we’ve seen it on Amazon this year.

In order to take advantage of this deal you’ll need to sign up to Amazon Prime.

We haven’t reviewed this particular size, but in terms of features, picture and audio performance, it shouldn’t be too dissimilar to the OLED65C3 that we reviewed earlier in 2023.

So you can count of a bright HDR image that looks terrifically naturalistic and understated with Dolby Vision content. If you’re looking for an OLED that stays true to the intent of the filmmaker, the LG C3 OLED is one of the best models for that.

Motion is slick, black levels and contrast are, as expected for an OLED, excellent. Upscaling impresses too, taking 540p, 720p, and 1080p content and improving it in terms clarity, detail, and applying decent sharpness without giving it an overly processed look.

It’s great for gaming, boasting a quick input lag and a range of features including Dolby Vision Gaming and VRR (Nvidia / AMD) that means it’s a super option for PC gamers too. At its size, this TV would also make for a fine bedroom gaming monitor.

Smarts are plenty with all the major on-demand apps provided in a slick, and easy to navigate interface. The sound quality is the one aspect that’s not great, sounding tame with Dolby Atmos soundtracks. Perhaps use some of those savings off the asking price to put it towards a compact soundbar.