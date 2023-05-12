Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

LG’s C2 OLED TV is now an absolute steal with this offer

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

OLEDs are always a big investment, but this deal from eBay has slashed the price of the 5-star LG C2 OLED by a staggering £805 when you combine this special code with the already-generous discount.

Originally £1,899, eBay has already taken 38% off the 55-inch LG C2 OLED, but when you add the code KING15 at checkout, you can get an extra discount to take the grand total down to only £1094. That’s a massive reduction on the initial asking price.

Its slightly larger sibling, the 65-inch C2, scored a perfect five-stars on our site when it launched, and this 55-inch model is still packed with the same features and picture quality that impressed us so much.

One of the cheapest deals you’ll ever see on the LG C2 OLED TV

We love LG’s C2 OLED, and right now eBay is offering a staggering 42% total off the 55-inch model when you combine code KING15 at checkout with their already great discount.

Speaking about those features, the LG C2 is brilliant for all consumers of entertainment, from gamers to film buffs. It fully supports cloud gaming, which is becoming increasingly popular as the technology grows (sorry, Google Stadia). Auto Low Latency Mode (as you might imagine) minimises latency when input via a gaming device is detected, and the Variable Refresh Rate can dynamically alter the screen’s refresh rate to ensure gamers will never experience significant tearing or frustrating response times. If the features themselves weren’t already enough, they’re also available across all four of the HDMI ports. It may surprise you to know this isn’t standard, especially at this price point.

So how about the screen itself? The motion and upscaling capabilities were a spectacular leap forward when the C2  was released, and it’s still excellent today. The 4K HDR is simply phenomenal. LG is top of its field when it comes to providing brilliant picture quality and rich, expressive colour, and this is no exception. On top of that, you get support for an enhanced Precision Detail Dolby Vision, which squeezes every last drop of visual quality from the screen.

If you’ve been looking to make a serious upgrade to your home entertainment system but you’ve been put off by the super high price points of OLED TVs, then this deal should do the trick, just remember to use the code KING15 at the checkout.

