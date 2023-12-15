Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is now outrageously cheap

This Lenovo IdeaPad, built for gamers, has just seen a dramatic £361 discount on Amazon, making it a great value pick.

Featuring a 40-gen Nvidia GPU and a well-designed shell, this is a great laptop for gaming if you don’t want to spend well over £1,000. Now, it’s an even better prospect because you can get one on Amazon for just £688.97.

If you want a gaming laptop that can run some of the newest titles at high graphical settings, you usually should expect to spend a lot more than £700. That’s why this deal is such a great opportunity for anyone looking to experience higher-end spectacles without breaking the bank.

Get a great Lenovo gaming laptop for under £700 Sporting some serious specs and great design, this is not a deal to be missed if you’re in the market for a gaming laptop this Christmas. Amazon

Was £1049.99

Now £688.97 View Deal

The centrepiece of what makes this laptop exciting is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, which is part of the newest generation of Nvidia GPUs, which use Nvidia’s unique Ada Lovelace architecture to ensure maximum efficiency both in performance and energy use, which is doubly important for a laptop. Advanced graphic technology such as ray tracing is well within the capabilities of this laptop, so if visuals are your thing then this is a great affordable pick.

Another impressive feature is the exterior. While it is quite thick, Lenovo makes good use of this by introducing a fantastic array of heat vents for effective cooling, as well as plenty of ports including USB-C and ethernet. A lot of them are also found on the back, which is a great use of space, and not a given with other laptops.

While having 8GB of RAM isn’t the greatest, you do get the ability to onboard more so it’s not the end of the world as you can buy some extra memory for quite a reasonable cost these days.

So if you want a powerful gaming laptop that has some very welcome functionality, save a boatload with this deal today.