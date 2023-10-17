Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is now massively reduced

Very has just cut the price of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop by a whopping £260, making this the perfect time to splurge.

It’s been a fantastic time to start picking up discounted tech; with Amazon Prime Day just gone and Black Friday quickly approaching, you will want to keep an eye out for all the amazing deals. 

Thankfully, we’ve already gone ahead and found this incredible £260 price cut on the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop, which can now be found for just £579 on Very’s website. This order comes with free shipping as well as three months of free insurance, just in case anything does go wrong within the first couple of weeks. 

Treat yourself to the heavily discounted IdeaPad Gaming 3 before it’s too late

Black Friday may be a couple of weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped us from finding this incredible deal on the IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop.

This model comes with an AMD Ryzen 6000 series processor as well as an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, which should offer more than enough power to play triple-A games in Full HD. The combination of 8GB RAM and 512 PCle SSD storage is a great starting point and means that you can start playing some of your favourite games the moment you open the box. 

The 15.6-inch display comes with a Full HD resolution alongside a high refresh rate of 120Hz. These specifications should ensure a smooth and fluid experience with crisp graphics, making it ideal for both gaming and video streaming. 

Lenovo also packed this laptop with cooling capabilities, so you won’t have to worry about your device overheating during an intensive play session. The company claims that the IdeaPad Gaming 3 offers 15% cooling improvements, 10% increased fan airflow as well as a boost in performance by 20%. 

The spacious keyboard comes with white backlighting and 1.5mm of key travel, offering a smooth typing experience. The webcam privacy shutter also provides an extra layer of safety and security. 

Overall, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 2 laptop is a great pick for any budding gaming enthusiasts and is massively affordable right now thanks to the £260 discount. We can’t say for sure when this deal will come to a close, but it’s well worth jumping on now if you want a solid gaming laptop for less.

