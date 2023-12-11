Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Lenovo’s high-end gaming laptop now has £300 off

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

This Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop has plenty going for it, from a smooth FPS-ready screen to quick high-end memory, and now it has a whopping £300 discount.

Sporting some great internal components and a well-crafted exterior, this is a top pick for a gaming laptop under a grand. You can get one for just £899.99, down from £1,199.99.

Featuring the impressive 13th Gen Intel i5-13500H 12-core processor, a great GPU and very good RAM, this is a laptop built for optimum gaming performance, and Lenovo has also managed to tie it all together into a smart-looking body that weighs 2.4kg, which isn’t bad at all.

Get the Lenovo LOQ 15 with a 13th gen Intel processor for under £1,000

Get the Lenovo LOQ 15 with a 13th gen Intel processor for under £1,000

With a plethora of great components and a stylish exterior, this is a great deal for anyone looking for a new gaming laptop.

  • Box
  • Was £1,199.99
  • Now £899.99
View Deal

Both the CPU and GPU are part of the newest generations from Intel and Nvidia respectively, and they show it through their performance capabilities and energy efficiency. Everything from the architecture down is built to maximise how much you can get out of laptop-based components. Delivering high FPS with top graphics settings is very achievable, and even if you plug in this laptop to a monitor with a much higher resolution than the built-in screen, you should still expect great results.

Speaking of the screen, while it doesn’t have a 4K resolution, it is extremely fast and still capable of delivering sharp full HD images. The 144hz refresh rate will have you covered even if you favour fast-paced shooters such as Counter-Strike for example.

Another perk is the instantly accessible Lenovo Vantage software, which allows you to tune this laptop exactly how you want it, with adjustments as wide-spread as overclocking controls as well as AI-powered fan controls. Definitely a feature worth keeping in mind if you do decide to buy this model.

So if you’ve been looking for a gaming laptop that can deliver fantastic performance yet doesn’t require you spending well over a grand, then this is the model for you. Be sure to check it out while the discount lasts.

You might like…

HP’s RTX 4060 gaming PC has a mega discount

HP’s RTX 4060 gaming PC has a mega discount

Nick Rayner 2 hours ago
Galaxy Tab S9 FE just got its first big price cut

Galaxy Tab S9 FE just got its first big price cut

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
Garmin Venu 2 Plus is now a bargain buy before New Year

Garmin Venu 2 Plus is now a bargain buy before New Year

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
TCL’s 55-inch QLED TV has a huge Amazon discount

TCL’s 55-inch QLED TV has a huge Amazon discount

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Need more data? This Christmas SIM deal is a must

Need more data? This Christmas SIM deal is a must

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
The Pixel 7 just won’t stop dropping in price

The Pixel 7 just won’t stop dropping in price

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Nick Rayner
By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Nick joined the Trusted Reviews team straight after graduating from Queen Mary University of London with a BA in History. While he loves writing about great deals for all sorts of tech, his main area …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words