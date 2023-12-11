Lenovo’s high-end gaming laptop now has £300 off

This Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop has plenty going for it, from a smooth FPS-ready screen to quick high-end memory, and now it has a whopping £300 discount.

Sporting some great internal components and a well-crafted exterior, this is a top pick for a gaming laptop under a grand. You can get one for just £899.99, down from £1,199.99.

Featuring the impressive 13th Gen Intel i5-13500H 12-core processor, a great GPU and very good RAM, this is a laptop built for optimum gaming performance, and Lenovo has also managed to tie it all together into a smart-looking body that weighs 2.4kg, which isn’t bad at all.

Both the CPU and GPU are part of the newest generations from Intel and Nvidia respectively, and they show it through their performance capabilities and energy efficiency. Everything from the architecture down is built to maximise how much you can get out of laptop-based components. Delivering high FPS with top graphics settings is very achievable, and even if you plug in this laptop to a monitor with a much higher resolution than the built-in screen, you should still expect great results.

Speaking of the screen, while it doesn’t have a 4K resolution, it is extremely fast and still capable of delivering sharp full HD images. The 144hz refresh rate will have you covered even if you favour fast-paced shooters such as Counter-Strike for example.

Another perk is the instantly accessible Lenovo Vantage software, which allows you to tune this laptop exactly how you want it, with adjustments as wide-spread as overclocking controls as well as AI-powered fan controls. Definitely a feature worth keeping in mind if you do decide to buy this model.

So if you’ve been looking for a gaming laptop that can deliver fantastic performance yet doesn’t require you spending well over a grand, then this is the model for you. Be sure to check it out while the discount lasts.