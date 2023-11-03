Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Lenovo’s high-end gaming laptop is going cheap for Black Friday

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

This IdeaPad Gaming deal proves that good gaming laptops don’t have to cost the Earth, and budget ones don’t have to come with huge compromises. It’s down to less than £800 right now.

It isn’t easy to get a quality gaming laptop for under £1,000 and a decent one only typically comes around once a year. Thankfully, this deal has brought an older laptop into consideration. You can grab the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for just £799.99 over on Box now.

Save £330 on this Lenovo budget gaming laptop deal

Save £330 on this Lenovo budget gaming laptop deal

  • Box
  • Save £330
  • Now £799.99
View Deal

So, what are you getting for your cash? Well, first off, you’re getting a device from a reliable brand, which is what you want when you’re spending several hundred pounds, discount or not. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 isn’t messing around either, the design is trying anything fanciful to grab your attention. It’s about what’s under the hood.

Those key specs come in at an Intel Core i5-12450H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It’s a potent combination that’ll let you play the latest and greatest games at medium to high settings. The display is about just getting the job done, coming in at a standard 15-6-inch Full HD but sporting a 120Hz display. That high refresh rate means competitive gaming is well within your reach, even at this low price point.

For gaming laptops, ports are particularly important as well, with wired accessories able to give you the edge. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 gives you a USB-C port, two USB-A, an HDMI, a headphone jack and an Ethernet port. Most are also neatly placed around the back, to avoid intruding on your previous desk space.

This one is an absolute corker, you’re getting solid modern gaming capabilities from the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 and it’s all for under £800 on Box right now. That’s a £330 saving, down from £1,129.99.

You might like…

This Alexa-powered coffee machine just had a 67% price drop

This Alexa-powered coffee machine just had a 67% price drop

Alec Evans 11 hours ago
This early Black Friday Lenovo deal is great for productivity users

This early Black Friday Lenovo deal is great for productivity users

Alec Evans 12 hours ago
Will Black Friday top Amazon’s bargain smart home bundle?

Will Black Friday top Amazon’s bargain smart home bundle?

Alec Evans 13 hours ago
Save big on the Dyson V8 Absolute with this Black Friday deal

Save big on the Dyson V8 Absolute with this Black Friday deal

Alec Evans 14 hours ago
This Pixel 8 deal has already won Black Friday

This Pixel 8 deal has already won Black Friday

Lewis Painter 18 hours ago
Nothing Ear (2) are now £99 in the Black Friday sale

Nothing Ear (2) are now £99 in the Black Friday sale

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.