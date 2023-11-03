Lenovo’s high-end gaming laptop is going cheap for Black Friday

This IdeaPad Gaming deal proves that good gaming laptops don’t have to cost the Earth, and budget ones don’t have to come with huge compromises. It’s down to less than £800 right now.

It isn’t easy to get a quality gaming laptop for under £1,000 and a decent one only typically comes around once a year. Thankfully, this deal has brought an older laptop into consideration. You can grab the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for just £799.99 over on Box now.

Save £330 on this Lenovo budget gaming laptop deal Box

Save £330

Now £799.99 View Deal

So, what are you getting for your cash? Well, first off, you’re getting a device from a reliable brand, which is what you want when you’re spending several hundred pounds, discount or not. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 isn’t messing around either, the design is trying anything fanciful to grab your attention. It’s about what’s under the hood.

Those key specs come in at an Intel Core i5-12450H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It’s a potent combination that’ll let you play the latest and greatest games at medium to high settings. The display is about just getting the job done, coming in at a standard 15-6-inch Full HD but sporting a 120Hz display. That high refresh rate means competitive gaming is well within your reach, even at this low price point.

For gaming laptops, ports are particularly important as well, with wired accessories able to give you the edge. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 gives you a USB-C port, two USB-A, an HDMI, a headphone jack and an Ethernet port. Most are also neatly placed around the back, to avoid intruding on your previous desk space.

This one is an absolute corker, you're getting solid modern gaming capabilities from the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 and it's all for under £800 on Box right now.