Lenovo’s epic gaming PC deal is an instant winner

If you’re looking for a desktop gaming PC that doesn’t set you back well over a grand then Lenovo’s IdeaCentre range is here to help with a generous £200 discount.

On Box, the Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5 PC equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card is available for just £799.99, a big reduction over the £999.99 RRP.

Embracing minimalism, this sleek desktop PC from Lenovo is a great way to get into the PC gaming world. The specs are good enough to run virtually any title comfortably, and all without burning a hole in your wallet.

The processor is a highly impressive number from Intel, the i5-12400F. This six core, twelve thread CPU is built for gaming, and Intel has paid special attention to heat dissipation which works perfectly in tandem with the company’s goal of keeping its PC cooler and quieter than the competition.

The GPU is also a win, with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 card that is fantastic value for money. While it might not have some of the ultra-high setting, ray-tracing capabilities of NVIDIA’s top-end cards, it’s worth keeping in mind that some of those cards cost more than this whole PC put together. We think the 3060 is absolutely brilliant for 1080p gaming, even with brand-new titles like Starfield.

16GB of DDR4 RAM is also especially welcome for gaming, with enough space to handle multiple tasks with ease. It’s a similar story with the 512GB SSD, with super-fast M.2 NVMe technology to ensure minimal load times.

Overall, this is an excellent entry-level PC for anyone serious about gaming, and with everything already constructed, you don’t have to worry about the building process either. Just plug it in and get straight to playing your favourite games.