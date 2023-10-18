Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Lenovo’s epic gaming PC deal is an instant winner

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re looking for a desktop gaming PC that doesn’t set you back well over a grand then Lenovo’s IdeaCentre range is here to help with a generous £200 discount.

On Box, the Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5 PC equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card is available for just £799.99, a big reduction over the £999.99 RRP.

Embracing minimalism, this sleek desktop PC from Lenovo is a great way to get into the PC gaming world. The specs are good enough to run virtually any title comfortably, and all without burning a hole in your wallet.

A fantastic £200 discount on a proper gaming PC

A fantastic £200 discount on a proper gaming PC

Lenovo’s IdeaCentre Gaming 5 with great specs is available with a big discount on Box.

  • Box
  • Was £999.99
  • Now £799.99
View Deal

The processor is a highly impressive number from Intel, the i5-12400F. This six core, twelve thread CPU is built for gaming, and Intel has paid special attention to heat dissipation which works perfectly in tandem with the company’s goal of keeping its PC cooler and quieter than the competition.

The GPU is also a win, with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 card that is fantastic value for money. While it might not have some of the ultra-high setting, ray-tracing capabilities of NVIDIA’s top-end cards, it’s worth keeping in mind that some of those cards cost more than this whole PC put together. We think the 3060 is absolutely brilliant for 1080p gaming, even with brand-new titles like Starfield. 

16GB of DDR4 RAM is also especially welcome for gaming, with enough space to handle multiple tasks with ease. It’s a similar story with the 512GB SSD, with super-fast M.2 NVMe technology to ensure minimal load times.

Overall, this is an excellent entry-level PC for anyone serious about gaming, and with everything already constructed, you don’t have to worry about the building process either. Just plug it in and get straight to playing your favourite games.

You might like…

Asus’ limited edition Batman ROG phone has almost £400 off

Asus’ limited edition Batman ROG phone has almost £400 off

Ryan Jones 8 hours ago
The Xbox Series X/S SSD expansion just hit a rare low price

The Xbox Series X/S SSD expansion just hit a rare low price

Thomas Deehan 8 hours ago
GoPro Hero 10’s lower price makes it a must for vloggers

GoPro Hero 10’s lower price makes it a must for vloggers

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is now massively reduced

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is now massively reduced

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
AO just dropped a student laptop bargain

AO just dropped a student laptop bargain

Nick Rayner 2 days ago
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition just nosedived in price

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition just nosedived in price

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
Nick Rayner
By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin
Nick joined the Trusted Reviews team straight after graduating from Queen Mary University of London with a BA in History. While he loves writing about great deals for all sorts of tech, his main area …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.