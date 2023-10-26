Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last chance to nab this huge Sonos Era 300 discount

You can currently get a generous 10% discount on the brilliant Sonos Era 300 – but not for long.

Hit the following deal button and you’ll be taken to Peter Tyson’s eBay listing for the Sonos Era 300. It’s still selling for £449 as standard, but if you add the code BONUS10 at checkout you can get it for just £404.10.

This 10% discount code is only active until midnight tonight, so you’d better act fast if you want a solid saving on one of the best multi-room speakers around.

We gave the Sonos Era 300 a glowing 4.5-star review earlier in the year. “It sounds very good, and with Atmos content it generates a big, expansive performance that escapes the dimensions of the speaker in a convincing manner,” said our audio expert Kob Monney.

That Atmos mention refers to the Sonos Era 300’s support for Dolby Atmos 3D sound. This allows soundtracks that support the technology to position sounds seemingly above and around the listener with the right kit.

Sound quality is impeccable here, with a much crisper, clearer and defter presentation than the smaller Sonos Era 100. It helps that the 300 packs in four tweeters, a forward-firing mid-tweeter and two side-firing woofers.

“There’s no doubting the expense but I’d say the Sonos Era 300 matches it with its performance,” concluded Kob in his review.

Needless to say, that expense has been further mitigated by this current eBay deal. Again, though, it won’t be around for long, so act fast if you want to secure a Sonos Era 300 bargain.

