Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last chance to get Modern Warfare III on the cheap

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you want to try out the latest Call of Duty Modern Warfare title then you need to take a look at this amazing discount on eBay.

The latest Call of Duty game only just launched a few days ago and we’ve already found an incredible offer; eBay is currently selling Modern Warfare III on the PS5 with a 15% price slash, bringing the price down to just £56.06. Just make sure you use the code COSY15 at the checkout to get access to that juicy discount. 

It’s worth noting that this offer expires at midnight tonight, so it’s best not to wait around if you want to make use of it. The listing claims that there are more than 10 available with over 101 already sold, so you will also need to be wary that other buyers don’t beat you to the punch. 

We haven’t gotten the chance to play Modern Warfare III just yet, but we do know that it’s a direct sequel to the last game, Modern Warfare II. You will be joining Captain Price and Task Force 141 in their attempt to thwart war criminal Vladimir Makarov. 

Modern Warfare III only just released and you can already pick it up with a hefty discount

Modern Warfare III only just released and you can already pick it up with a hefty discount

The Call of Duty franchise has just gotten a little bigger, so you will want to snatch up the latest Call of Duty Modern Warfare III game for under £60.

  • eBay
  • Use code COSY15
  • Now £56.06
View Deal

This game comes with 16 launch maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009) with modernised graphics and new modes and gameplay features. There are also 12 all-new core 6v6 maps for fans to enjoy, with new Ground War maps that boast innovative play spaces. 

Fans will also be pleased to learn that the ever-popular War Mode – which first debuted in Call of Duty: WWII (2017) – will be returning as well, giving you more choices than ever when it comes to playing against people online. 

For the first time ever, Modern Warfare III gives you the chance to team up with other squads and take on hordes of the undead in what Infinity Ward is calling the largest Call of Duty Zombies map ever. 

All in all, Call of Duty Modern Warfare III looks to bring together everything fans love about the franchise as well as a batch of brand-new features and gameplay elements. If you want to treat yourself and experience everything Modern Warfare III has to offer without paying full price, then we recommend jumping on this deal now before it’s too late. Just make sure to use the code COSY15 to get the full discount. 

You might like…

These award-winning ANC earbuds are going super cheap

These award-winning ANC earbuds are going super cheap

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
This Pixel 7a deal just beat Prime Day

This Pixel 7a deal just beat Prime Day

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
These last minute October Prime Day deals are all under £50

These last minute October Prime Day deals are all under £50

Thomas Deehan 22 hours ago
LG Gram Style sees a colossal £950 price crash for Prime Day

LG Gram Style sees a colossal £950 price crash for Prime Day

Ryan Jones 22 hours ago
Forget the Pixel Watch 2, the Galaxy Watch 5 is over £100 cheaper

Forget the Pixel Watch 2, the Galaxy Watch 5 is over £100 cheaper

Thomas Deehan 23 hours ago
Samsung’s 4TB SATA SSD has never been cheaper

Samsung’s 4TB SATA SSD has never been cheaper

Ryan Jones 1 day ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.