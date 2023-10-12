Last chance to get Modern Warfare III on the cheap

If you want to try out the latest Call of Duty Modern Warfare title then you need to take a look at this amazing discount on eBay.

The latest Call of Duty game only just launched a few days ago and we’ve already found an incredible offer; eBay is currently selling Modern Warfare III on the PS5 with a 15% price slash, bringing the price down to just £56.06. Just make sure you use the code COSY15 at the checkout to get access to that juicy discount.

It’s worth noting that this offer expires at midnight tonight, so it’s best not to wait around if you want to make use of it. The listing claims that there are more than 10 available with over 101 already sold, so you will also need to be wary that other buyers don’t beat you to the punch.

We haven’t gotten the chance to play Modern Warfare III just yet, but we do know that it’s a direct sequel to the last game, Modern Warfare II. You will be joining Captain Price and Task Force 141 in their attempt to thwart war criminal Vladimir Makarov.

Modern Warfare III only just released and you can already pick it up with a hefty discount The Call of Duty franchise has just gotten a little bigger, so you will want to snatch up the latest Call of Duty Modern Warfare III game for under £60. eBay

Use code COSY15

Now £56.06 View Deal

This game comes with 16 launch maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009) with modernised graphics and new modes and gameplay features. There are also 12 all-new core 6v6 maps for fans to enjoy, with new Ground War maps that boast innovative play spaces.

Fans will also be pleased to learn that the ever-popular War Mode – which first debuted in Call of Duty: WWII (2017) – will be returning as well, giving you more choices than ever when it comes to playing against people online.

For the first time ever, Modern Warfare III gives you the chance to team up with other squads and take on hordes of the undead in what Infinity Ward is calling the largest Call of Duty Zombies map ever.

All in all, Call of Duty Modern Warfare III looks to bring together everything fans love about the franchise as well as a batch of brand-new features and gameplay elements. If you want to treat yourself and experience everything Modern Warfare III has to offer without paying full price, then we recommend jumping on this deal now before it’s too late. Just make sure to use the code COSY15 to get the full discount.