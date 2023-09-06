Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last chance to get Anker’s phone-charging power stations on the cheap

Jon Mundy

You’ve still got time to claim this excellent deal on an Anker portable power station – but not much.

Last month we brought you a very tempting deal on the Anker 521 PowerHouse 256Wh/200W power station, but its worth mentioning that this deal is still running for another day or so.

We also want to take this opportunity to point out that Anker is offering cut price deals on a number of its power stations, not just the Anker 521 PowerHouse 256Wh/200W.

To pick on other example out of the roster, the Anker PowerHouse 555 1024Wh/1000W is the larger version of the aforementioned Anker 521, offering even greater output. It also comes with a 200W solar input, three high-speed charging USB-C ports with a 100W max output (which will charge a MacBook Pro 14-inch in an hour and a half), two AC ports, a pair of USB-A ports, and a car outlet.

Save up to £340 on an Anker portable power station

Save up to £340 on an Anker portable power station

Anker is still offering huge savings of up to £340 on its portable power stations, but not for much longer.

  • Anker
  • Save up to £340
  • Extra savings with cashback
View Deal

It’s all bundled together in a rugged unibody design that’s said to be drop-proof. Add in Anker’s 5-year warranty, and you’re looking at a reliable source of power on the go.

All of this can be yours for a price of £549 using the code WSCPOBXYU7 at checkout. That’s a massive saving of £370. You can knock that down to £535.28 with a cashback offer, or £521.55 if you’re a member.

As highlighted in the previous post, the smaller Anker 521 PowerHouse 256Wh/200W is selling for £209 with the code WS2487BGG, which is a saving of £40. With the cashback offer, that can drop as low as £203.78.

If you’re looking for some indication of quality here, we reviewed the Anker 521 Solar Generator and awarded it 4.5 stars out of 45 review. These are seriously impressive tools for campers, hikers, and anyone else who wants a reliable source of power on the go.

