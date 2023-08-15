Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Anker's portable power station has a limited time price drop

If you’re in the market for a portable power station, Anker has a great cut price deal running right now.

The Anker 521 PowerHouse 256Wh/200W power station can currently be had for a price of £209 direct from the Anker website. That’s a saving of £40 on the usual price. Just apply the code WS2487BGG at checkout and save another £40.

This is for a serious portable power pack with a whole range of outputs, including two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, an AC port, and a car outlet. Using these and the pack’s 256Wh capacity, you’ll be able to charge up and operate laptops, phones, and small appliances during weekend trips.

If you want a sense of how much charge this thing packs, Anker provides a hand rundown on the product page. You’ll be able to charge your phone 16.5 times or your laptop 3.5 times. If you’re on a camping trip, this power pack will run a mini-fridge for 10.5 hours, or a 30W fan for 6.8 hours.

A built-In warm tone LED light will help the Anker 521 PowerHouse to serve as a light source during power outages.

In addition to these specs, Anker claims that the 521 PowerHouse should have a 10-year lifespan, aided by a drop-proof design. What’s more, it comes with a 5-Year Full-Device Warranty.

We reviewed the Anker 521 Solar Generator – essentially the Anker 521 with a portable solar panel bundled in – and we rated it extremely highly, to the tune of a 4.5-star review. We praise the 521 until for its range of ports and functions, its compact nature, and its battery performance.

