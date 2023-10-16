Last chance to get a free Pixel Watch 2 with the Pixel 8 Pro

Google has been running an outstanding early adopter deal for the Pixel 8 Pro but today is your last chance to get it.

If you order a Pixel 8 Pro today then you can get a free Pixel Watch 2 thrown in. We’ve had a scout around the best tariff currently available for the 8 Pro is a 100GB contract for just £99 upfront and only £38.99 a month. That’s an incredibly affordable contract for one of the biggest flagship phones of 2023, and to get a modern smartwatch thrown in for nothing just makes the whole thing even better.

As mentioned however, this is the final day that Google is offering the deal, and even if you’re more interested in the phone than the watch, you can always sell the latter to recuperate some of the cost of the phone, making now the ideal time to pounce.

Pixel 8 Pro with free Pixel Watch 2

£99 upfront

Just £38.99/month View Deal

While we’ve yet to review the Pixel 8 Pro, we have dished out our verdict on the standard Pixel 8, with Mobile Editor Lewis Painter writing: “the new AI-infused shooting modes and photo editing features bolster Google’s AI-powered focus with some pretty cool tricks not available on any other smartphone. It won’t be for everyone, but if you like to edit your snaps before sharing on social media, the Pixel 8 is perfect.”

Because both of the newer Pixels have the Tensor G3 chip, the Pixel 8 Pro makes use of the same AI powered photo features like the seriously impressive ‘Best Take’. This mode makes lacklustre group shots a thing of the past as it takes several shots in quick succession and lets you choose between the ideal faces for each person. For anyone who’s tried (and failed) to get a large group shot at a friend or family reunion, you’ll know just how handy this feature is.

It also goes without saying that Pixel phones tend to be the best performers out there when it comes to smartphone photography, so if you regularly upload pictures to social media then you’re sure to get on well with the 8 Pro.

The Pixel 8 Pro is shaping up to be one of the most exciting phones of the year, so if you want to be one of the handset’s early adopters then this is easily one of the best deals out there.