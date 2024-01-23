Last chance to get a free Galaxy Watch with the S24 Ultra

Samsung’s pre-order bonus for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with nabs you double the data and a free Galaxy Watch 6, is set to expire this week.

There’s still time to nab the freebies available however, with pre-orders still being taken over at Amazon. Right now you can nab the 512GB SIM-free Galaxy S24 Ultra for just £1249, a whole £100 cheaper than the RRP. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s also a three-year warranty thrown in for added peace of mind.

According to Samsung, consumers are only eligible to receive the free smartwatch, as well as the storage upgrade, if they pre-order the handset before January 25th, this Thursday. That means there’s precious time left to make use of the offer so if you are planning to upgrade to Samsung’s latest flagship then now’s the time to do so.

On top of a few small design tweaks, the biggest changes in the S24 Ultra arrive in the form of Galaxy AI. This new generative AI can allow for Live Translate during calls and face to face conversations to help users overcome any language barriers. If you plan on stepping up your photography game this year then Samsung’s ProVisual Engine is a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools that not only helps to elicit as much detail and colour from your shots as possible, but it also opens up generative AI during editing to help you manipulate an image as you see fit.

Last chance S24 Ultra pre-order deal There’s precious time left to nab Samsung’s incredible pre-0rder bonus for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which includes double the storage at no extra cost and a free Galaxy Watch 6. Amazon

Was £1349

Now £1249 View Deal

Messages and other apps are also helped out by AI, which is built into the Samsung Keyboard and can translate messages in real-time in 13 languages. The Samsung Notes app also features AI-generated summaries, template creation that streamlines notes and speech-to-text technology can transcribe and organise recordings.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 boasts a Quad Tele System with 5x optical zoom lens which works with the 50MP sensor and allows optical-quality performance at up to 10x zoom.

The phone also comes with the S Pen, Samsung’s stylus that allows for easy hand-drawn notes on the go or even a spot of digital drawing if the mood takes you.

From what we’ve seen so far the S24 Ultra is shaping up to be another impresssive flagship from Samsung, so if you want to be an early adopter, make sure to snap up this fantastic deal while you still can.