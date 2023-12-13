Last chance to get a free Fitbit Charge 6 with the Pixel 8 Pro

It’s your last chance to snag yourself a free Fitbit Charge 6 as part of a Pixel 8 Pro contract deal.

One of our favourite deals of Black Friday was one that bundled in a Fitbit Charge 6 with a generous Pixel 8 Pro contract deal. You can still secure something similar, but only until December 15.

Click on the link below and sign up for a Google Pixel 8 Pro on a 24 month iD Mobile contract, with 100GB of monthly data, for £29.99 a month. There’s a £150 up front payment.

Get a free Fitbit Charge 6 with this Pixel 8 Pro contract deal The deals gets you a free Fitbit Charge 6, worth £139.99, with your Google Pixel 8 Pro contract. Mobiles

Free Fitbit Charge 6

£29.99 a month, £150 up front View Deal

You’ll then be able to claim a free Fitbit Charge 6 (in Obsidian / Black Aluminium, Porcelain / Silver Aluminium, or Coral / Champagne Gold Aluminium) after 14 days from the point of purchase.

The Pixel 8 Pro is a brilliant flagship phone that we awarded 4 stars out of 5 in our review. We called it “Google’s most interesting phone yet” thanks to its “clever AI-infused software, the promise of software updates for many years to come and a camera and screen that thoroughly impress”.

Its new super-bright screen is stunning, while the camera really is capable of brilliant results in all conditions.

We’re similarly partial to the Fitbit Charge 6, which we described as “the go-to fitness tracker for those who want accurate daily tracking, rock-solid sleep monitoring, and advanced health features for a reasonable price”.

We particularly like its improved design, sleep and health tracking features, and the addition of Google services. It’s worth £139.99, so this is a great deal.