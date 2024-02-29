Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Kenwood’s 5-in-1 food processor is now at a bargain price

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Fed up of having to use lots of different appliances just to make one meal? Or maybe you’ve got limited space and just want one handy appliance that can do it all. Whatever your reasoning, the Kenwood 5-in-1 food processor is here to help. 

Kenwood’s versatile 5-in-1 Multipro Compact Plus food processor is currently just £125.34 on Amazon, saving a massive 30% off its £179.99 RRP.

We’d recommend acting fast on this, as it’s a limited time deal.

Perfect for smaller households, the Kenwood Multipro Compact Plus is an all-in-one food processor, housed in a compact but decent 2.1L capacity. Small but equally mighty, its 800W motor is incredibly powerful and offers two speed selections and a pulse function. 

With this one appliance, you’re able to chop, grate, slice, blend, knead, whisk and even juice, thanks to the abundance of tools that are included.

You’ll find a glass mill, knife blade, dual metal whisk and even a dough tool, making this one of the most versatile appliances available. 

The Kenwood Plus also comes with three different slicing/grating discs to further take the hassle out of meal prep. Clean up is seamless too, with most parts conveniently being dishwasher safe. 

Its other features include a 2L capacity food processor, 1.2L blender and even two portable smoothie blenders, which allows you to blend fruit, vegetables and milks into the easy-to-handle bottle to then take with you. 

The integrated weighing scale means you can weigh ingredients directly into the bowl, either altogether or individually, saving you time and energy on washing up extra equipment. 

Although we haven’t reviewed this model, the Multipro Compact Plus currently has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, based on over 700 customer reviews. Customers reported they found the food processor easy to use and like the performance of the food processor.

Take the hassle out of meal prep with the incredibly versatile Kenwood 5-in-1 Multipro Compact Plus food processor. With a host of features, prep anything from smoothies to desserts and breads with this one handy appliance.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

