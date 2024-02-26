John Lewis is selling the iPad 10th Gen massively reduced

If you’ve been thinking about investing in an iPad or perhaps upgrading from your previous tablet, now is the time to make the leap thanks to this generous John Lewis deal.

The iPad 10th Generation is currently just £379 at John Lewis, marking a £120 saving on the RRP. Not only that but John Lewis is also offering a two-year warranty on top so you can rest assured your iPad is covered for any potential damage.

Running on the decent A14 Bionic chip, which although isn’t Apple’s most recent processor offering to date, still promises fast performance, enhanced battery life and OS updates for years to come.

The iPad 10th Gen also comes running on the most recent operating software, iPadOS 17, which hosts new productivity and collaboration features. If you plan on using your iPad for work then accessories such as Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard Folio can make your 9-5 much more seamless.

If you’re new to the iPad, or even tablets in general, then this model is a perfect choice. Not only does it boast fast performance and numerous features, but thanks to its multi touch screen, it’s incredibly easy to use too.

We awarded the iPad 10th Generation a four-star rating, with Editor Max Parker noting that “it’s an excellent tablet, with a good screen, strong performance and plenty of really noticeable upgrades over the previous generation iPad.”

He does note that “the Apple iPad 10th Gen is an excellent tablet in many ways – it’s just too expensive,” so considering this John Lewis offering gives you a hearty £120 off the RRP, you can experience its excellency at a much more affordable price.

If you’ve been thinking about finally getting an iPad then this John Lewis deal should not be missed. Not only will you get the top-rated iPad 10th Generation for under £400 but the extra two-year warranty is the cherry on top.