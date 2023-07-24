John Lewis is running an amazing AirPods Pro 2 deal

Missed out on on all the great Apple Prime Day deals from the other week? We’ve found the next best thing; a smashing AirPods Pro 2 deal from John Lewis.

Prime Day may have come and gone but there are still fantastic tech deals out there, you just need to know where to find them (and we do). The AirPods Pro 2 have dropped in price from £249 to just £219, giving you a sweet saving of £30. While Prime Day did offer these earbuds for a little less, this time around you get the benefit of John Lewis’ two-year guarantee, meaning that you’re covered if anything does go wrong in the first 24-months.

We gave the AirPods Pro 2 a shining 4.5-star review, with our Editor Max Parker claiming that they were easily some of the best wireless earbuds he had ever tested. These earbuds have a stemmed design with touch-control support, with the case having the same general design as previous models.

The case and the buds are both IPX4 protected; they can face light water splashes and cannot be submerged, but they can handle a sweaty workout or a walk in the rain.

You won’t find a better AirPods Pro 2 deal until Black Friday Prime Day has come and gone but there are still some great discounts out there. Pick up the AirPods Pro 2 for just £219. John Lewis

Save £30

Now £219 View Deal

These earbuds also come with active noise cancellation (ANC). Apple claims that the AirPods Pro 2 have twice the amount of noise-cancelling power as the previous model, capable of reducing background sounds 48000 times a second.

Thankfully, these numbers are backed up by our review. The London Underground and building works were filtered out by the ANC and provided a much more immersive experience, even outmatching the Sony WH-1000XM4 on the tube train.

Overall, the AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market right now and it’s unlikely we’ll see another deal like this until Black Friday at least, making this an easy one to recommend if you want a pair of the latest AirPods right here and now.