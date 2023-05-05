It’s never been cheaper to upgrade your PS5 storage

Having fast and dependable storage is crucial for almost any kind of task but for all you gamers out there, we’ve just spotted a fantastic SSD offer to increase the storage available on your PS5 console.

Crucial has a great reputation in the data storage market, and right now you can pick up the company’s 1TB Gen4 internal SSD with PlayStation 5 compatibility at an astonishing 59% off on Amazon, ringing in at just £43.99.

The quantity of data you need to run modern programmes (especially triple-A games) is only increasing. That’s why having a large drive with the maximum possible transfer speed is a great advantage. Crucial boasts that the Gen4 standard is up to 43% faster than even the fastest Gen3 SSDs when it comes to read and write speeds, so if you’re still working with Gen3 – this is the ideal opportunity to give a boost to your system’s overall performance.

Was £106.99

Now £43.99 View Deal

The PS5 compatibility should not be understated either as there are significantly fewer options in this regard than in the realm of PC storage, meaning that this deal is even more appealing to any PlayStation users out there. In fact, we’ve yet to see a PS5-compatible SSD drop to anywhere near this price, offering up fantastic value for money.

Don’t think that the advantages are limited to gamers however, as a good SSD can make a noticeable difference in the everyday use of your computer, regardless of whether you use it for work or personal purposes. They’re also more durable than their older cousin, the HDD, meaning that data loss is a lot less likely.

This is easily the cheapest price going right now if you’re looking to get for a 1TB PS5-compatible SSD, and it’s a phenomenal deal for PC users too. If you’re looking to upgrade then a 59% reduction is hard to turn down.