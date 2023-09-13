These are the top iPhone 15 pre-order deals right now

The dust has barely settled on last night’s Apple event, but retailers have already began to unveil their iPhone 15 deals.

With the addition of USB-C, a 48MP camera, a brighter 2000 nits display and the introduction of the Dynamic Island (previously locked to the iPhone 14 Pro range), there are plenty of reasons as to why you might be tempted to upgrade to Apple’s latest handset, particularly if you have an older device like the iPhone 11 or iPhone 12.

If you want to know more about Apple’s upcoming handset before making any sort of commitment then you can check out our guide to the iPhone 15, as well as our point by point breakdown of the iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro.

When can I pre-order the iPhone 15?

From what we can tell, iPhone 15 pre-orders from all retailers will go live on Friday, September 15th at 1pm (BST). This means that there’s still a bit of time before stock is made available, so you don’t have to worry about making a quick dash to the checkout right this second.

Top iPhone 15 Pre-order Deals

Bear in mind that the deals below currently aren’t live but they will be when pre-orders are made available at the end of the week.

Vodafone

Out of all the retailers so far, Vodafone has come steamrolling out of the gate with some of the strongest trade-in claims we’ve seen yet. At the moment, the network claims that you can save up to £821 on your next iPhone when you trade in one of last year’s models.

As an additional incentive, Vodafone also agrees a guaranteed buy-back price with customers so that if they want to trade in their iPhone 15 next year for whatever Apple drops in 2024, then you’ll know exactly how much trade-in value you can get.

If you’re the type of person who simply can’t bear the thought of not upgrading each year then Vodafone is probably your best bet.

Sky Mobile

While Vodafone has plenty of trade-in deals, Sky Mobile is probably the better bet right now if you just want to pick up a new iPhone at an affordable rate without shipping off an old handset in the process.

The iPhone 15 itself starts with a monthly cost of £26 per month, with data tariffs that begin at £8 for 8GB, moving all the way up to £26 for 150GB. This means that the cheapest you could be paying for the iPhone 15 overall would be £34 a month on the 8GB option, which isn’t too bad for keeping the cost down.

If you do require a bit more data but don’t want to up the price too much then there is a 20GB SIM for £10 option that’s also available.

Other networks

At present, other major networks like EE, Three and O2 have yet to announce their iPhone 15 pre-order deals, but as soon as we’re made aware of them, we’ll include them on this page.