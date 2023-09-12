iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15: These are the big differences

Apple has just introduced its new slew of phones for 2023, including the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. There’s lots to take in and plenty of updates, so let’s see how the two phones compare – and see which one is right for you.

If you’re on the hunt for a new iPhone this year then the question you’ll have to ask yourself is this: do you go Pro, or not?

As usual, there are two versions of the iPhone 15 and two of the iPhone 15 Pro. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are cheaper, lighter come in brighter colours, while the Pro packs more cameras, more power and costs a lot more.

Below we’ll run through some of the bigger differences between the two sets of devices, and we’ll bring you a far more in-depth comparison when we have all the phones in our hands.

The iPhone 15 Pro retains the better screen

The iPhone Pro series picked up a 120Hz ProMotion upgrade a few years and many were expecting the tech, which makes scrolling and swiping smoother, would trickle down to the regular models quickly. However, that’s not the case and there’s still a distinct difference between the screens.

Both the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have 120Hz ProMotion displays, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus retain 60Hz panels.

At least they are all OLED panels, and now all of them have the Dynamic Island – the small pill-shaped cutout we first saw on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Not all USB-C ports are created equal

Apple is making a big switch this year with the iPhone 15. Lightning, the port used to charge iPhones for over a decade, has been ditched. In its place, USB-C has arrived meaning you’ll be able to charge the phone with the same cable and charger currently for the iPad Pro and MacBook.

While both phones look like they have the same port, the iPhone 15 Pro has a faster USB 3-capable connector. This should offer much faster data transfer speeds.

The latest chipset is exclusive to the Pro – but the iPhone 15 will be no slouch

Apple made the dubious decision last year to stop giving all the new iPhones the same chip. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus retained the same A15 Bionic found in the previous year’s Pro phone, with the iPhone 14 Pro getting the new A16 Bionic.

It’s a similar decision this year. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus have been given the 14 Pro’s A16, while the 15 Pro and 15 Pro adopt the new A17 Pro which is the first Apple chip built on the 3nm process.

During the demo, Apple showcased the power of the chip by claiming it can play high-end games, like the upcoming Assasin’s Creed Mirage.

The Action Button

The Action Button was introduced with the Apple Watch Ultra and it’s being carried over to the iPhone 15 Pro. You won’t find it on the regular iPhone 15, though.

This new button replaces the traditional mute switch on the iPhone 15 Pro, allowing to add extra functionality to an otherwise basic key.

Improved cameras

Bye bye, 12MP main cameras. For the iPhone 15, Apple has upped the main camera to 48MP. That is the same as the iPhone 15 Pro, however Apple said the main camera on the rear of the Pro is using an improved 48MP sensor. We can’t wait to compare the two to see the differences.

As has been the case in the past few years, the Pro model has three sensors rather than two. The big upgrades for the secondary cameras are exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which uses some of the extra space to cram in proper optical zoom – a feature we’ve really been wanting on an iPhone for a while now.