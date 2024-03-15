Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 12 Pro is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Looking for a reliable iOS smartphone but aren’t too fussed about splurging on the latest handset? This deal on the iPhone 12 Pro is one for you.

You can currently get a refurbished ‘like new’ iPhone 12 Pro for just £419 with Giffgaff. Giffgaff states that its ‘like new’ refurbished phones have no visible scratches on the screen or body. 

If you don’t mind some signs of wear and tear for a cheaper price then you could opt for an ‘excellent’ model for just £379, or a ‘very good’ model for just £339. Both options will have slightly more visible bumps and scratches but Giffgaff promises no more than five deep blemishes.

Get a refurbished iPhone 12 Pro for just £419

Get a refurbished iPhone 12 Pro for just £419

A refurbished ‘like new’ iPhone 12 Pro is just £419 on Giffgaff, which includes a 24-month warranty.

  • Giffgaff
  • Like new condition
  • £419
View Deal

All Giffgaff refurbished phones, regardless of condition, are also cleaned and tested to ensure they are in 100% working condition and come with a 24-month warranty. 

You will need to include a £10 SIM with this Giffgaff deal. This is flexible and can be cancelled immediately after ordering the handset however, so you won’t incur any future costs after that. 

Running on the speedy A14 Bionic chipset, the iPhone 12 Pro is 5G compatible so you can access the fastest possible data speeds in your area. Although not the most up-to-date chipset, the A14 remains a powerful processor and can still be found on other Apple devices such as the iPad (10th Gen).

The iPhone 12 Pro’s 6.1-inch display is perfect for those who prefer a smaller sized phone in favour of larger handsets, such as the Pro Max model.  

With a trio-camera system including 12MP ultrawide, wide and telephoto lenses, images are crisp, and colours and shadows are accurate, even in difficult lighting conditions. Apple’s Deep Fusion image processing system also allows the camera to bring out an extra high level of details. 

Deep Fusion works automatically in low-light environments and snaps multiple images at once. The Neural Engine in the Bionic chip then analyses images and merges the shots, resulting in one final, highly-detailed image.

We gave the iPhone 12 Pro an impressive 4.5-star rating, with Editor Max Parker concluding: “this is a great phone that’s easy to recommend. It takes the great 11 Pro, tweaks it and adds in a glorious new design that takes things to the next level.”

With a fast processor, impressive camera set-up and up to 17-hours video playback, the iPhone 12 Pro remains a hardworking and reliable smartphone.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Trusted Reviews Logo

