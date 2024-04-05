If you’re a student, you need to see this air fryer deal

Whether you’re a student on a budget, a busy professional or just looking to take the hassle out of mealtimes, this astonishing deal on Tower’s 4.3L air fryer is not to be missed.

The Tower T17021 air fryer is currently just £44.80 on Amazon, saving over £25 off the usual £69.99 RRP.

Get this top-rated Tower air fryer for under £45 on Amazon Save 36% and get the top-rated Tower T17021 air fryer for just £44.80 on Amazon. Amazon

Was £69.99

Now £44.80 View Deal

With a 4.3 litre capacity, this Tower air fryer is the perfect kitchen companion for anyone looking for a faster and more convenient way to cook. Its Tower-exclusive Vortx technology means hot air rapidly circulates around ingredients, cooking up to 30% faster than a conventional oven.

Not only does Vortx technology result in faster cooking but it uses less energy than conventional ovens too, which Tower claims can save users up to 70% on bills equating to savings of up to £241 a year.

Its 1500w output, temperature control of 80-200°C and multiple cooking functions that include fry, roast, grill and bake, mean that you can use your air fryer to cook a huge variety of meals from steaks to roast potatoes and even cakes.

The Tower requires little to no oil when cooking, which allows meals to be healthier compared to those cooked via conventional methods too.

For extra peace of mind, the Tower T17021 features an automatic switch off for added safety, plus a three-year guarantee upon product registration.

We gave the Tower T17021 a four-star rating, with our reviewer hailing it a “a great-value buy for a family thanks to its price tag, flexibility and ease of use”. They also said that it’s ideal for a “small or solo household” thanks to its versatility.

If you want an air fryer that’s large enough to cook numerous portions, boasts multiple cooking functions to make a variety of meals and can save you money on your energy bill, all for under £50, then you’d be hard-pressed to find a better option than this Tower T17021 air fryer deal.