If you love coffee then you need to see this Sage Barista Express deal

This deal on the Sage the Barista Express Espresso Machine is pretty outstanding.

Amazon is selling the Sage the Barista Express Espresso Machine for just £459.99, which is a whopping great saving of 27% on the £629.95 RRP.

Save 27% on the Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine Amazon is selling the Sage the Barista Express Espresso Machine bean-to-cup coffee machine at a hefty 27% discount. Amazon

Save 27%

Now £459.99 View Deal

This is for a fully featured and really quite stylish bean-to-cup coffee machine that’ll turn out perfect espressos in under one minute. Its integrated precision conical burr grinder will turn out the perfect dose of coffee for your preferred taste.

It also applies a low pressure pre-infusion phase before gradually ramping up the pressure, which helps draw out the flavour of the coffee.

Like a little foamy milk in your coffee beverage? Don’t worry, the Barista Express has you covered with an integrated steam wand, which lets you produce textured microfoam milk and exquisite latte art (if you’re so inclined and talented, of course).

With a 250g bean hopper (enough for a standard bag of beans) and a 2L water tank, it’s good for multiple cups of coffee in a row, so it’s perfect for busy, coffee-loving households.

Bundled accessories include a razor dose trimming tool 54mm stainless steel portafilter, one and two cup single and dual wall filter baskets, coffee scoop, tamper, milk jug, cleaning disc and tablets, brush tool and allen key, and a water filter and filter holder. Phew.

You also get the peace of mind of a two year repair replace or refund guarantee.

All in all, this Sage the Barista Express Espresso Machine is the perfect all-bases-covered bean-to-cup solution, and as part of this deal it’s a bit of a steal. Sage’s machines are usually in the running for the best coffee machines on the market.