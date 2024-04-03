If you haven’t bought an air fryer yet, this Ninja deal will sway you

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
A truly multi-functional appliance, this Ninja Air Fryer is a must-have kitchen staple for busy households. 

You can currently get a certified refurbished Ninja Speedi air fryer for just £119 from Ninja’s official eBay store. That’s a massive 52% off the £249.99 RRP. 

Ninja explains that all its certified refurbished products are returned items “which have been professionally checked, cleaned and restored”. Although there may be cosmetic imperfections and the devices may not be in their original packaging, they are in full working order and come with a one-year warranty for extra peace of mind. 

Get 52% off the refurbished Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Air Fryer

Get a certified refurbished Ninja 10-in-1 Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer for just £119 via Ninja’s official eBay store.

The Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer boasts a mammoth 10 cooking functions including steam air fry, steam bake, grill and slow cook, plus Ninja’s own Speedi Meals function which can even cook entire meals simultaneously. 

Using the included cook and crisp tray, this function lets you layer different ingredients such as grains or pastas, vegetables and proteins and cook them all at the same time.

You can also cook food in as little as 15-minutes thanks to Ninja’s rapid cooking system, which works by combining steam with air frying. As the air fryer requires little to no oil, meals are not just ready quicker but are made with up to 75% less fat than traditional deep frying methods. 

Its 5.7L capacity cooking pot means you can easily cook up to four portions at once, making it perfect for busy families.

We gave the Ninja Speedi a 4.5-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding: “the Ninja Speedi is a smart and convenient way to cook entire meals in one go […] the Speedi can also cook pretty much any type of dish, and the steam air fry function is just incredible.”

If you’ve been considering an air fryer for a while then this Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer deal is not one to be missed. Not only is it versatile and powerful but for under £120 from Ninja’s official eBay store, this is a genuine bargain. 

