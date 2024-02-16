If you can afford it, the high-end M3 Max MacBook Pro is discounted

It’s far from being the cheapest laptop out there but if you want the best then you may be interested to know that the M3 Max MacBook Pro is on offer.

Apple’s most recent high-powered laptop has just seen a sneaky price cut over at Amazon, letting you nab the M3 Max model for £3349.97 instead of the original asking price of £3599.

Those prices are sure to make some eyes water but when you consider that MacBooks at this end of the spectrum are rarely on offer (and you’ll never see an official discount from Apple), it’s a bit of an instant win if you were planning on picking one up.

Of course, it almost goes without saying that at this price point and with Apple’s latest flagship chipset, the M3 Max MacBook is definitely overpowered for most people, so the ones who will get the most use out of it will work in content creation, 3D modelling or similarly processing heavy jobs.

Impressive price drop for the M3 Mac MacBook Pro If you’re ready to upgrade to the best then this cheeky deal on Amazon will at least help to soften the blow thanks its £249 reduction. Amazon

Was £3599

Now £3349.97 View Deal

If you do fall into those categories though, you’ll absolutely adore what Apple’s achieved here. Apple’s silicon powered laptops are already some of the best you can buy but the M3 Max powered model just takes things to a whole new level, with Editor Max Parker noting in his review:

“The benchmarking I carried out of the MacBook Pro (M3 Max) gives its most notable results when compared with previous Apple devices. It, impressively, beats Apple’s most powerful chip from the previous generation, the M2 Ultra, across our single-core tests.”

Plus, given the fact that this particular model boasts a massive 32GB RAM and a speedy 1TB SSD, you won’t be left wanting where specs are concerned. This is a laptop that’s designed to last well into the future.

When you want to kick back after a long day’s work, you can enjoy some high quality streaming or gaming on the MacBook Pro’s luscious 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, so it’s a quality investment for your downtime too. It also needs to be said the new ‘Space Black’ aesthetic is quite eye-catching.

If your current laptop is starting to show its age and you want something that won’t chug as you get through hefty workloads then the M3 Max MacBook Pro, at this reduced price, is well worth snapping up.