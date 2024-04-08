I wish I’d seen this deal before getting an iPhone 15

I absolutely adore my iPhone 15, but if I’d seen this deal on the iPhone 14 Pro then I probably would have gone with the latter.

Giffgaff is currently selling ‘like new’ refurbished units of the iPhone 14 Pro for just £669, which is an absolute bargain on two fronts. Not only is it a significant reduction on the original £1099 price point of the iPhone 14 Pro at launch, but it’s also quite a bit cheaper than the current £799 asking price for the iPhone 15 at the Apple Store.

Heck, even against the current reduced price of the iPhone 15 on Amazon (£699 at the time of publishing), the iPhone 14 Pro is still cheaper – a wild concept when you consider that the latter offers far better value for money.

For starters, both the iPhone 15 and 14 Pro operate on the same A16 Bionic Chipset, so they’re practically identical when it comes to performance. What really separates them however is the 14 Pro’s display and camera specs.

On the display front, the iPhone 14 Pro features Apple’s ProMotion technology which in layman’s terms means a higher 120Hz refresh rate that makes everything look incredibly smooth as you swipe within apps. That refresh rate is also adaptive too, so if you’re reading an article then it’ll drop to 1Hz to save battery.

Plus, if you enjoy a bit of gaming on the go then that higher refresh rate will make the world of difference, offering up a far more fast paced experience than what you’ll find on entry-level iPhones.

When it comes to cameras, the iPhone 15 is no slouch but with higher grade sensors on the 14 Pro, you’re going to snap better pictures overall with yesteryear’s flagship. Here’s what Editor Max Parker had to say in his 4.5-star review for the iPhone 14 Pro:

“I’ve been shooting with the iPhone 14 Pro for over a week and it churns out excellent shots whatever the conditions are. It’s noticeably faster kicking into Night Mode than the iPhone 13 Pro and captures more details when it’s dark. Apple also uses the middle 12MP of the 48MP sensor to offer up a new 2x zoom, and the results from this are surprisingly great and ideal if you want to get a little closer to a subject.”

The only downside is that, unlike the iPhone 15, the iPhone 14 Pro still features a Lightning port, but if you’re like me and you made the jump to wireless MagSafe charging years ago then this isn’t much of an issue.

I’m a little too far into my iPhone 15 contract to make the switch but if you’re approaching the market now in search of an upgrade, this iPhone 14 Pro deal is easily one of the best options you’ll find.