Hurry! This amazing Bosch kettle deal is only available until midnight

Alec Evans By Alec Evans

If you’re looking to update your kettle this November, there’s a huge deal on a Bosch kettle for a limited time only.

The Bosch TWK8631GBW kettle already costs over £22 less than its previous price of £84, down to £61.95. Make the most of a deal that expires at midnight tonight and you’ll save even more. Use the code SAVENOW at the checkout, and you’ll save a further £12.39. This makes the final price £49.56, a huge saving of £34.44 off the original price.

It’s being sold through Hughes Electrical, which has a 99.4% positive feedback from buyers, and it’s a brand-new, unopened and undamaged item, so it’s not even a case of looking for a second-hand product or potentially unreliable seller to get such a great deal. There’s also a manufacturer warranty of two years, and you can return your kettle within 30 days if you’re not happy with it.

Double deal on Bosch TWK8631GBW kettle

It’s already reduced from £84.00 to £61.95. When you use the code SAVENOW on an Ebay purchase of a Bosch TWK8631GBW kettle, you can save an extra £12.39, pushing the price down further to £49.56.

It’s a 3000w cordless kettle with a 360-degree swivel base for easy use and storage. Boiling capacity is 1.5 litres, and there’s a water level indicator included. It has a cool touch outside with the water staying warm inside and an easy opening lid.

There’s a white finish to its bottom half and a silver metal top. While we haven’t reviewed this kettle, Bosch is a reliable brand, where we have given good reviews to everything from its lawn trimmers to its washing machines.

Seller feedback on this item has praised this model as a great product at a great value – and that includes customers who didn’t buy it at this latest discount that brings it the right side of £50.

If it’s a brand new kettle that you’re after, you probably won’t find many models for better value than this deal at the moment.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

