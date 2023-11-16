Hurry! This amazing Bosch kettle deal is only available until midnight
If you’re looking to update your kettle this November, there’s a huge deal on a Bosch kettle for a limited time only.
The Bosch TWK8631GBW kettle already costs over £22 less than its previous price of £84, down to £61.95. Make the most of a deal that expires at midnight tonight and you’ll save even more. Use the code SAVENOW at the checkout, and you’ll save a further £12.39. This makes the final price £49.56, a huge saving of £34.44 off the original price.
It’s being sold through Hughes Electrical, which has a 99.4% positive feedback from buyers, and it’s a brand-new, unopened and undamaged item, so it’s not even a case of looking for a second-hand product or potentially unreliable seller to get such a great deal. There’s also a manufacturer warranty of two years, and you can return your kettle within 30 days if you’re not happy with it.
Double deal on Bosch TWK8631GBW kettle
- Ebay
- Use code SAVENOW
- Now £49.56
It’s a 3000w cordless kettle with a 360-degree swivel base for easy use and storage. Boiling capacity is 1.5 litres, and there’s a water level indicator included. It has a cool touch outside with the water staying warm inside and an easy opening lid.
There’s a white finish to its bottom half and a silver metal top. While we haven’t reviewed this kettle, Bosch is a reliable brand, where we have given good reviews to everything from its lawn trimmers to its washing machines.
Seller feedback on this item has praised this model as a great product at a great value – and that includes customers who didn’t buy it at this latest discount that brings it the right side of £50.
If it’s a brand new kettle that you’re after, you probably won’t find many models for better value than this deal at the moment.
