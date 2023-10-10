Huawei’s stylish D15 laptop is far too tempting with this Amazon deal

Huawei’s MateBook devices have long been a cheaper alternative to Apple’s MacBook range, and this exciting Prime Big Deal Days offer has boosted the appeal even more.

Huawei offers up high-end prowess with its MateBook X Pro laptops but it’s the D-series that represents impressive value. The MateBook D15 is now just £494.99, was £599.99 – making it an appealing choice for those looking for style on a budget.

To nab this student laptop offer on the Huawei MateBook D15, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member, a prerequisite for all the top deals this Prime Big Deal Days event. But, it’s easy to sign up right here.

Save £100 on this ideal Huawei student laptop pick Huawei’s MateBook MacBook-alike devices are a great way to get style on a budget, and this laptop is down to under £500. Amazon

Was £599.99

Now £494.99 View Deal

So, what makes the MateBook D15 such an appealing pick for the budding student or those looking for a mid-range but reasonably priced laptop? The selection of specs here are ideal for most productivity users, coming in at an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and plentiful 512GB SSD storage. At just 1.56kg and 16.9mm thin, this laptop isn’t going to be adding a wild amount of bulk to your bag. The display offers a good 1080p resolution, with Eye Comfort to help with eye strain as well as Huawei’s FullView, which means you’re getting trim and stylish bezels.

It’s quick and easy to use across the board, with a handy fingerprint sensor included for swift and secure login. There’s also a 65W USB-C charger included too, making boosting your battery life super convenient.

That’s the full package. The Huawei MateBook D15 student-friendly laptop coming in at just £494.99 this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, adding up to over £100 off.

