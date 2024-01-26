Huawei has a phenomenal smartwatch and earbuds bundle right now

The top rated Huawei GT 4 smartwatch, which is iOS and Android compatible, and the FreeBuds SE 2 earbuds are currently over 10% cheaper when bought together on Amazon.

Order today and get both the Huawei GT 4 Smartwatch and Huawei FreeBuds SE 2 wireless earbuds for just £238.99, saving a generous 11% off the usual bundle price of £269.98.

The Huawei GT 4 smartwatch is a feature-packed wearable with a sleek design that makes it perfect for everyday use. As mentioned, the watch can be used with both iPhones and Android handsets, and it has plenty of features to help you accurately monitor your health and understand your heart rate, stress levels and sleep quality via Huawei TruSeen.

The accompanying Stay Fit app also allows you to keep track of your calorie consumption, as well as your active and resting calorie levels, which is handy for anyone trying to reach a certain weight goal.

The GT 4 also has a smart satellite antenna to boost the accuracy of the smartwatch when exercising outdoors, ensuring that any runners can rest assured that their route data is as it should be.

The bundle also includes the Huawei FreeBuds SE 2, which are super compact and comfortable as each earbud only weighs 3.8g and is designed to create a snug fit.

FreeBuds SE 2 also boast 40-hour battery life and offer up to three hours of music playback on just a 10-minute charge, perfect for if you’re ever rushing out the door and the buds need a quick top-up..

The Huawei GT 4 Smart Watch achieved a 4-star rating from us with our reviewer, Michael Sawh concluding that the “Watch GT 4 is one of Huawei’s best smartwatches yet. It offers good fitness and sports tracking features with pure smartwatch features, plus a sleek and tasteful design.”

If you are looking for a smartwatch that boasts helpful features to keep you in the know about your health and fitness, yet still looks professional enough to be worn during the week, then this Huawei Watch GT 4 and earbuds bundle is the perfect deal for you.