HP’s RTX 4060 gaming PC has a mega discount

Featuring one of the newest GPUs on the market, great storage and a lot of flexibility, this £150 discount from Box offers incredible value on a brand-new gaming PC which will have you covered for any games you want to play.

This HP Victus-branded gaming PC sports some top components and it offers plenty, from style to customisation. If you want a gaming PC for under £1,000, this is one of the best pickups available right now at just £899.99.

At the centrepiece of this PC is the one-two punch of an Intel i5-13400F processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, both of which provide heaps of power to enjoy some of the most demanding new titles at high graphical fidelity.

Get a new-gen HP Victus gaming PC with a £150 discount This HP gaming PC, featuring some great specs including a 40-series Nvidia GPU, is available for under £1,000 thanks to this deal on Box. Box

Was £1,049.99

Now £899.99 View Deal

The 4060 GPU especially boasts some new-gen features, such as Ada Lovelace architecture, which makes graphics performance more efficient while also supposedly running much cooler than previous generations of GPUs. If you want to play newer titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 with all the flashiest graphics options such as ray-tracing, this card will have you more than covered.

In terms of memory and storage, the Victus has you sorted there too. A 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD provides extremely quick response times, so not only can you store a ton of game data, you can expect loading to be as fast as possible too. It comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM out of the box, which is already decent, but there’s space for more if need be – in fact, the whole product has been designed with easy component customisation in mind, so you can make modifications however you want, when you want.

All of these great parts come together in a stylish, understated case, for a total of just £899.99 – excellent value for money for a computer of this calibre. If you’re looking for a powerful yet affordable gaming PC this December, this is easily the one to go for.