Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

HP’s RTX 4060 gaming PC has a mega discount

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Featuring one of the newest GPUs on the market, great storage and a lot of flexibility, this £150 discount from Box offers incredible value on a brand-new gaming PC which will have you covered for any games you want to play.

This HP Victus-branded gaming PC sports some top components and it offers plenty, from style to customisation. If you want a gaming PC for under £1,000, this is one of the best pickups available right now at just £899.99.

At the centrepiece of this PC is the one-two punch of an Intel i5-13400F processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, both of which provide heaps of power to enjoy some of the most demanding new titles at high graphical fidelity. 

Get a new-gen HP Victus gaming PC with a £150 discount

Get a new-gen HP Victus gaming PC with a £150 discount

This HP gaming PC, featuring some great specs including a 40-series Nvidia GPU, is available for under £1,000 thanks to this deal on Box.

  • Box
  • Was £1,049.99
  • Now £899.99
View Deal

The 4060 GPU especially boasts some new-gen features, such as Ada Lovelace architecture, which makes graphics performance more efficient while also supposedly running much cooler than previous generations of GPUs. If you want to play newer titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 with all the flashiest graphics options such as ray-tracing, this card will have you more than covered.

In terms of memory and storage, the Victus has you sorted there too. A 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD provides extremely quick response times, so not only can you store a ton of game data, you can expect loading to be as fast as possible too. It comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM out of the box, which is already decent, but there’s space for more if need be – in fact, the whole product has been designed with easy component customisation in mind, so you can make modifications however you want, when you want.

All of these great parts come together in a stylish, understated case, for a total of just £899.99 – excellent value for money for a computer of this calibre. If you’re looking for a powerful yet affordable gaming PC this December, this is easily the one to go for.

You might like…

Galaxy Tab S9 FE just got its first big price cut

Galaxy Tab S9 FE just got its first big price cut

Thomas Deehan 36 mins ago
Garmin Venu 2 Plus is now a bargain buy before New Year

Garmin Venu 2 Plus is now a bargain buy before New Year

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
TCL’s 55-inch QLED TV has a huge Amazon discount

TCL’s 55-inch QLED TV has a huge Amazon discount

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Need more data? This Christmas SIM deal is a must

Need more data? This Christmas SIM deal is a must

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
The Pixel 7 just won’t stop dropping in price

The Pixel 7 just won’t stop dropping in price

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Ninja’s 3-in-1 toaster is back down to its Black Friday price

Ninja’s 3-in-1 toaster is back down to its Black Friday price

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Nick Rayner
By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Nick joined the Trusted Reviews team straight after graduating from Queen Mary University of London with a BA in History. While he loves writing about great deals for all sorts of tech, his main area …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words