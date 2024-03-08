Honor Magic 6 Pro now comes with a free tablet, earbuds and charger

If you’re after a flagship Android phone that also comes with a ton of freebies then we’ve found the deal for you.

Right now you can pre-order the high-end Honor Magic 6 Pro with 100GB of data for just £49 upfront and only £42.99 a month. That’s a fairly reasonable price for everything the Magic 6 Pro offers but what really sweetens the deal is the fact that Honor is also throwing in a free Honor Pad 8 tablet, a pair of Honor Earbuds X6 and a 100W fast charging adapter.

That’s an incredible bundle when you consider that the Magic 6 Pro on its own is already one of the best smartphones of 2024 so far, so it’s an easy recommendation without all of the extras thrown in.

Honor Magic 6 Pro with tons of freebies For a limited time you can get a free Honor Pad 8, Honor Earbuds X8 and a 100W charger when you pick up the flagship Magic 6 Pro smartphone. Mobiles UK

Only £49 upfront

Just £42.99/month View Deal

For those who’d rather keep the monthly cost down in favour of a larger upfront fee, there is a similar 100GB tariff but for £119 upfront and just £39.99 a month.

If you’re unfamiliar with Honor’s flagship line of ‘Magic Pro’ phones then you’re in for a treat with the company’s latest handset. Despite having a cheaper price than the competition, the Magic 6 Pro absolutely goes toe to toe against Samsung’s flagship S24 Ultra, and in no area is this more clear than in the camera offering.

In his 4.5-star review for the phone, Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter wrote: “images from the main sensor certainly don’t disappoint. They’re crisp, vibrant without being too artificial-looking and, unsurprisingly, handle bright spots and low spots exceedingly well with very little blown out or too dark to make out details. For me, though, it’s the periscope lens that’s the most interesting – and, simply put, Samsung should be more than a little concerned.”

It’s the type of set-up that gives you everything you need to not only take the type of shots that’ll immediately look great on social media, but also ones that you’ll probably want to print out and frame.

The Magic 6 Pro doesn’t just excel in camera tech however – on top of having 512GB storage as standard, the 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display is an absolute beast with a peak brightness level of 5000nits. This is the type of screen that puts other smartphones to shame, and it’s perfectly poised for gaming and watching content on the go.

Even though we’re just a few months into 2024, the Honor Magic 6 Pro has already made an impact and so if you’re ready to make the jump to a true feature-packed flagship then this is a great chance to do so.