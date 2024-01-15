Honor 90 now destroys the Pixel 7a on price

The Honor 90 is one of our favourite mid-range Android smartphones and at this price it’s a stone cold bargain.

Amazon is selling the Honor 90 smartphone for just £349, which is £100.99 off the £449.99 asking price. That’s 22% off on this phone which is headlined by the 200-megapixel main camera.

The phone comes unlocked for use on all networks, and beyond the Midnight Black option, an Emerald Green colourway is just 99p more expensive, if that’s your preference.

This isn’t a deal to be sniffed at, in our view. The Honor 90 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3840Hz PWM Dimming, and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. There’s a big 5,000mAh battery pack, which promises all day battery life.

Amazon has been running this deal for a while now. It’s not quite the lowest we’ve seen on on the Honor 90. It got as low as £299.99 at the beginning of December.

Is the Honor 90 worth buying?

Honor's latest mid-range phone impresses Pros One of the best screens at this price

Solid main camera

Reliable battery life Cons MagicOS is clunky

No wireless charging

Mono audio

We’re big fans of the Honor 90 and our reviewer gave it a four-star review, and believes it to be one of the best screens available at this price. The 93.3% screen-to-body ration makes it a near end to end experience too. The triple camera set up is also great value for money, while the main camera produces really vibrant shots. There’s also a 40-megapixel selfie camera. There’s no wireless charging, but you can charge from 11% to 100% in under 40 minutes.

Our reviewer concluded: “After spending several weeks with the phone, I’m pleased to say that I’m genuinely impressed with what Honor has been able to achieve here. Not only is the base model slightly cheaper than the starting price of its predecessor, but it now offers one of the best viewing experiences you can find at this end of the market.

“Whether it’s used for scrolling through social media, reading an e-book or catching up on the latest TV shows, the screen can handle it all brilliantly, so if that’s what you’re most interested in, you’ll get on very well with the Honor 90.”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Honor 90 review

