Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Hit your personal bests with this phenomenal Beats Powerbeats Pro deal

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

The perfect chance to add a little more motivation to your outdoor runs, the 4-star rated Beats Powerbeats Pro have just incurred a massive price drop over at Currys PC World’s eBay store.

Usually sold for £219, those very same wireless earbuds can be yours for just £125 – that’s a massive saving of £94, nearly enough to spend on a year’s subscription to a music service of your choosing.

The deal is only available for the ‘Moss’ colour option of the Powerbeats Pro, so it might not be to everyone’s tastes, but if you’re happy to look past it then you’ll be picking up an absolute bargain.

As previously mentioned, the Powerbeats Pro scored an easy 4-star rating when put to the test here at Trusted Reviews. In our verdict for the earbuds, we wrote: “If you love the idea of wire-free earphones but hate the current pairs’ battery life standards, the Beats Powerbeats Pro are pretty much perfect.”

LG Gaming TV Price Crash: 65-inch 120Hz set for just £749

LG Gaming TV Price Crash: 65-inch 120Hz set for just £749

Deals Thomas Deehan 22 hours ago
Forget the Duo 2, the Microsoft Surface Duo just got a massive price slash

Forget the Duo 2, the Microsoft Surface Duo just got a massive price slash

Deals Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
eBay’s Top TV Deals: Discounts on OLEDs, NanoCell sets and more

eBay’s Top TV Deals: Discounts on OLEDs, NanoCell sets and more

Deals Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Apple iPhone 11 price drop: Get the camera legend for almost half off

Apple iPhone 11 price drop: Get the camera legend for almost half off

Deals Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
Unbelievable HomePod mini deal is a Siri-ously good offer

Unbelievable HomePod mini deal is a Siri-ously good offer

Deals Chris Smith 2 weeks ago
Amazon Echo Flex price-drop is the best time to add voice controls to your home

Amazon Echo Flex price-drop is the best time to add voice controls to your home

Deals Chris Smith 2 weeks ago

This praise stems from the Powerbeats Pro’s unbelievable nine-hour battery life, giving the pair far greater endurance than what much of the competition can offer. Needless to say, if you plan on running long distances then battery life is absolutely crucial when deciding which earbuds to buy.

Also working in the Powerbeats Pro’s favour is their sturdy design which utilises an overhead hook to keep both earbuds firmly in place whilst you’re out for a run or sweating it up at the gym.

Of course, as with any pair of earbuds or headphones, sound quality is crucial and in this regard, the Powerbeats Pro do not disappoint. As mentioned in our review: “Beats matches the bass with some extra bite in the upper mids and treble. This helps promote the energy and vitality of vocals, and is a double-gold-XL insurance policy that no-one’s going to call the Beats PowerBeats Pro muggy or lacking in definition.”

Because the offer is only available on one specific version of the Powerbeats Pro, this suggests that it could be a result of Currys simply wanting to clear out some excess stock, meaning that the deal could be gone if you leave it too long.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.