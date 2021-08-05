Hit your personal bests with this phenomenal Beats Powerbeats Pro deal

The perfect chance to add a little more motivation to your outdoor runs, the 4-star rated Beats Powerbeats Pro have just incurred a massive price drop over at Currys PC World’s eBay store.

Usually sold for £219, those very same wireless earbuds can be yours for just £125 – that’s a massive saving of £94, nearly enough to spend on a year’s subscription to a music service of your choosing.

The deal is only available for the ‘Moss’ colour option of the Powerbeats Pro, so it might not be to everyone’s tastes, but if you’re happy to look past it then you’ll be picking up an absolute bargain.

As previously mentioned, the Powerbeats Pro scored an easy 4-star rating when put to the test here at Trusted Reviews. In our verdict for the earbuds, we wrote: “If you love the idea of wire-free earphones but hate the current pairs’ battery life standards, the Beats Powerbeats Pro are pretty much perfect.”

This praise stems from the Powerbeats Pro’s unbelievable nine-hour battery life, giving the pair far greater endurance than what much of the competition can offer. Needless to say, if you plan on running long distances then battery life is absolutely crucial when deciding which earbuds to buy.

Also working in the Powerbeats Pro’s favour is their sturdy design which utilises an overhead hook to keep both earbuds firmly in place whilst you’re out for a run or sweating it up at the gym.

Of course, as with any pair of earbuds or headphones, sound quality is crucial and in this regard, the Powerbeats Pro do not disappoint. As mentioned in our review: “Beats matches the bass with some extra bite in the upper mids and treble. This helps promote the energy and vitality of vocals, and is a double-gold-XL insurance policy that no-one’s going to call the Beats PowerBeats Pro muggy or lacking in definition.”

Because the offer is only available on one specific version of the Powerbeats Pro, this suggests that it could be a result of Currys simply wanting to clear out some excess stock, meaning that the deal could be gone if you leave it too long.