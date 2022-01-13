Hit your New Year fitness goals with this price drop on Ring Fit Adventure

If you’ve earmarked 2022 as the year for some major fitness goals then this impressive offer on Ring Fit Adventure is the perfect place to start.

Make sure your daily workout never feels like work again with this amazing Ring Fit Adventure deal, which brings the price down to just £49.99 – a huge price drop when you consider that the game has an initial RRP of £69.99.

In order to get the discount (and free delivery to boot), make sure you use the code SWNEXTDAY at the checkout.

Discover the fun way to work out with Ring Fit Adventure

Use code SWNEXTDAY

Now just £49.99 View Deal

Ring Fit makes working out fun by weaving workouts into the progression of a fully-blown RPG. To take down enemies, you’ll have to mix it up as some foes are weaker against specific workout attacks – if you’ve ever played a Pokémon title then it’ll all feel fairly familiar.

There is an impressive range of exercises at your disposal, ranging from ab workouts, moves that will target your upper body and ever several yoga stances to help you hone your balance.

Unlike the Wii Fit, which Ring Fit is very much the spiritual sucessor to, the game doesn’t require any bulky devices, just strap the Joy-Con leg strap to your thigh and hold the grips on the Ring Con and you’re good to go. With easy setup and easy storage, you don’t have to worry about packing away a heavy board each time you finish a workout.

If you feel like taking a break from the main story mode, there are also plenty of minigames to try out – keeping the whole family entertained as you burn away the calories. Of course, if you’re after something a bit more targeted, you can combine several of the game’s workouts into a custom routine that you can blast through before work or on your lunch break.

It’s worth mentioning that even though the situation has eased somewhat since 2020, Ring Fit Adventure is still hard to find and other retailers like Amazon don’t currently have stock for the game, making this one of your best options right now.

If you want to give your home workouts a boost without forking out for expensive gym equipment then Ring Fit Adventure is easily the next best thing – just be sure to use the code SWNEXTDAY at the checkout.